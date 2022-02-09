ALBANY — The little sister, big brother duo of Gabrielle Harris and Jackson Harris scored 54 points Tuesday night in Deerfield-Windsor's matchup with First Presbyterian of Macon.
Gabrielle Harris scored 33 points to help the No. 9-ranked Lady Knights secure a 58-31 win, while big brother Jackson Harris scored 21 points, but the Knights fell to ninth-ranked First Presbyterian 64-59.
The Lady Knights jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter with 3-pointers from Harris and Joi Hubbard. The Lady Vikings of First Presbyterian featured two six-foot-plus defenders who keyed on the Lady Knights' inside starter, Margaret Sadler. Sadler ended up in foul trouble early, but that created more opportunities for Harris and she rose to the occasion. With Sadler sitting on the bench because of fouls, Harris scored 10 points in the second quarter, 11 points in the third, and nine in the final quarter.
Hubbard added 10 for the Lady Knights and Murphy Ray followed with eight.
The Lady Knights' win is their 11th in a row and improves their record to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the region with one game remaining in the regular season.
The boys game was much closer. Jackson Harris put the first points on the board for Deerfield-Windsor and a 3-pointer from Hays Revell had the Knights up 5-0 before First Presbyterian could score. But the talented Vikings responded quickly.
Even though Deerfield-Windsor coach Jarvis Smith assigned a personal shadow to the Viking senior shooting guard Julius King, King was still able to make some improbable shots. The Vikings led 18-12 after one quarter and had stretched that lead to 32-22 at the half.
The Knights came out hot in the third. Revell swished another 3-pointer, Jarvis Smith nailed a 3-pointer and then Harris put two in the basket underneath and the Knights closed that 10 point gap and tied the game 33-33. But again the Vikings pulled away and led 44-37 heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Knights worked to get the ball inside to Harris and the junior post player scored 10 fourth-quarter points. Smith had seven fourth-quarter points, including two free throws with 1:11 left in the game that brought the Knights to within three at 59-56. After a turnover cost the Knights possession of the ball, Deerfield-Windsor had to foul to get the ball and King hit the free throws to keep the Vikings in front.
Harris' 21 points were followed by Smith with 18 and Revell finished with 14. The Knights only got the opportunity to shoot 14 free throws during the game and sank all but three.
The loss drops the Knights to 16-5 on the year and 6-3 in the region. First Presbyterian has now won 14 straight and holds a 17-3 record and is 9-0 in the region.
Deerfield-Windsor has one remaining regular-season game Friday night in Albany against Mount de Sales. Tipoff for the girls game is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.