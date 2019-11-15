HavenBrady2.jpg

National boxing champion Haven Brady, Jr. Has added another title to his already extensive resume’. The Westover senior won the National PAL championship in Los Angeles, Calif. last week. He had four matches, knocking out three opponents and winning the other match on a decision. 

 Special Photo: Haven Brady, Sr.

