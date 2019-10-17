Westover senior Haven Brady, Jr. Won his second national championship title recently in Columbus, Ohio defeating all challengers at the 2019 Eastern National Championship. It was an Olympics qualifier, but because of his age Brady will not be able to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
“You have to be 18 about to be 19 to qualify,” Brady said. “I am 17 about to be 18.”
Despite the disappointment with the Olympics, Brady is pushing forward with his box goals. He will be fighting in Albany Saturday afternoon at the Nelson Tift building on Broad Street as part of a 28-fight card that begins at 1 p.m. He intends to continue training for another Olympic qualifier that will take place in California in November and then fight in Louisiana in a tournament that leads to a spot on the US National team.
“He might not make it the full tournament in California,” his dad said Thursday. “He has the SAT that Saturday morning but then we are going out there. Even if he can’t do the tournament, he can get in some could sparring.”
Since he cannot go to the 2020 Olympics, Brady and his family are weighing his options.
“We will be going to the Golden Gloves nationals and the Western Elite and then possibly go pro,” Haven Brady, Sr. Said. ”There are a lot of promoters calling already, but we are holding off on that right now. He will graduate from Westover this spring and also have his Associates degree from Albany Tech, then we can make more decisions.”
In his Ohio competition Brady faced four challengers and took them all down. In the first round he scored a technical knockout after the fight was called. In the other three matches he won with unanimous decisions.
“He was trained and ready for the competition,” said his lead coach, Coach Cannon. “He did exactly what he was supposed to do, and he did it very well. We couldn’t ask for better execution.”
Brady said the fights were challenging, but not too hard.
“The last fight was challenging,” Brady said. “But I have boxed with him before and that made it a little easier.”