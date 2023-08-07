ALBANY - From his dad's "Beat the Streets" boxing gym on Slappey Boulevard in Albany to Atlanta and the world. Albany native and Westover graduate Haven Brady just won his tenth consecutive professional boxing match and was home in Albany Monday night.

Brady, now 21,  defeated Andre Rodriguez in a decision match Friday night in Atlanta in an event organized by Overtime Boxing. The Albany fighter is now 10-0 in his young boxing career with four knockouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports