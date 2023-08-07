...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Westover grad Have Brady raises his hand in victory after winning a decision in his 10th professional boxing match Friday night in Atlanta.
ALBANY - From his dad's "Beat the Streets" boxing gym on Slappey Boulevard in Albany to Atlanta and the world. Albany native and Westover graduate Haven Brady just won his tenth consecutive professional boxing match and was home in Albany Monday night.
Brady, now 21, defeated Andre Rodriguez in a decision match Friday night in Atlanta in an event organized by Overtime Boxing. The Albany fighter is now 10-0 in his young boxing career with four knockouts.