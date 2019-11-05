ATLANTA - John Collins has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, the NBA announced Tuesday. The Hawks power forward tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2).
Collins' suspension will begin with tonight's game against the Spurs. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 23 at the Cavaliers.
In a statement provided by the Hawks, Collins apologized, said he took a supplement that unbeknownst to him had been "contaminated with an illegal component" and announced he plans to appeal the suspension.
"First I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks organization, our fans, partners and community as a whole for this situation," the statement read. "I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all us in this position. I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement, which unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component. I plan to appeal my suspension in arbitration so I can get back on the court as soon as possible and continue to contribute to our 2019-20 campaign."
The Hawks also provided a statement from president of basketball operations and general manager Travis Schlenk, who said he and coach Lloyd Pierce both believe that Collins is remorseful.
"On behalf of the entire Hawks organization, we are disappointed to learn that John put himself in an unfortunate situation and violated the league's anti-drug policy," the statement from Schlenk read. "We hold ourselves and each of our players to a high standard, and we are committed to supporting John as he learns from this setback and continues to grow as both a player and a person. Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and I have both talked to him and we believe that he is truly remorseful for his actions. We will provide John with support on and off the court while we look forward to his return to the team."
GHRP-2 is a synthetic chemical of ghrelin, a hormone that is produced and released mainly by the stomach. Ghrelin has been shown to have two major effects, stimulating both growth hormone secretion and appetite/meal initiation. It has been called the 'hunger hormone' because it stimulates appetite, increases food intake and promotes fat storage.
Collins will forfeit about $610,000 for the 25-game suspension.
The 22-year-old Collins is entering his third season after the Hawks took him with the No. 19 overall pick in 2017 out of Wake Forest. In five games this season, Collins is averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Collins is the third NBA player to be suspending for violating the league's drug policy since the summer, joining the Nets' Wilson Chandler and the Suns' Deandre Ayton.
In his absence, the Hawks will likely look to Jabari Parker to take on expanded role. Parker is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game.