ATLANTA — In the first 3v3 in-person regional matchup in NBA 2K League history, Hawks Talon GC defeated Wizards DG by a score of 3-1 in games to 21 as part of the Battle of the Blacktop.

The games were held at The Lab presented by Diggi Games by Georgia Lottery, located at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday evening. 

