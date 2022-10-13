Heartbreak at Hugh Mills: Late touchdown gives Hardaway a 15-14 win over Westover

Westover senior running back Aiden Griffin (8) looks for yards against the Hardaway defense during Thursday night's game at Hugh Mills. Griffin scored two second-half touchdowns in the game.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Hardaway quarterback Darnell Brooks scored a 28-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-three play with less than two minutes to play Thursday night and then ran through the Westover defense for the two-point conversion to give the Hawks a 15-14 win at Hugh Mills Stadium.

The loss will cast a shadow on the excellent second-half performance of the Westover offensive line and senior running back Aiden Griffin. The Patriots are 2-6 on the season now and 0-2 in the region. 

