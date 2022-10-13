Heartbreak at Hugh Mills: Late touchdown gives Hardaway a 15-14 win over Westover

ALBANY — Hardaway quarterback Darnell Brooks scored a 28-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-three play with less than two minutes to play Thursday night and then ran through the Westover defense for the two-point conversion to give the Hawks a 15-14 win at Hugh Mills Stadium.
The loss will cast a shadow on the excellent second-half performance of the Westover offensive line and senior running back Aiden Griffin. The Patriots are 2-6 on the season now and 0-2 in the region.
The two teams had battled to a 0-0 halftime score where neither team could get going. Westover was flagged for penalties time and again in the first half and one of those penalties negated a long run by Griffin who would have given the Patriots the ball at the five-yard line in the first quarter.
However, whatever the Westover head coach Adam Miller and his staff told the team at halftime seemed to work. While the Patriots still had some issues with penalties, the Patriot offensive line began to control the line of scrimmage and open holes for Griffin play after play.
In the middle of the third quarter, Griffin broke loose for a 34-yard run that put Westover at the 20-yard line, and a few plays later the senior running back went straight up the middle on a five-yard run for the night's first touchdown of the game.
After the Hawks tied the score 7-7 late in the third, the Westover offensive line stood up again and it only took five plays for the Patriots to move down the field and score — with all five plays being runs by Griffin. After kicker Edison Vicente booted the extra point, the Patriots led 14-7 with just over 11 minutes to play.
Most of the fourth quarter was played deep in Westover territory. A punt by Hardaway pinned the Patriots back at the three-yard line and the Hawks keyed on Griffin on that possession and forced Westover senior Kavon Johnson to punt from his own end zone. Hardaway got the ball at the 26-yard line. Later the Patriots looked like they had stopped the Hawks again with the Hawks facing fourth and three at the 28 but Brooks got through the line on that fourth-and-three play to score the winning touchdown.
The Patriots will travel to Cairo next Friday night.