Heartbreak at the Boston Garden – at Westover. The Burke County Bears came to Albany Friday night and ended a promising season for the Dougherty Trojans in the first round of the state playoffs, 68-67.
The game was fast and the atmosphere electric as the two teams battled early in the game. The two teams were evenly matched, but it didn’t take long for the Bears to figure out Dougherty’s press and the Bears got a number of baskets by beating the Dougherty defense down the court.
The Trojans bounced back with their own speed and a spark from Jadyn Shider who put in three first quarter baskets to keep the Trojans close. Senior guard Rod Jones drilled a three just before the buzzer to give the Trojans a 23-20 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Trojans turned on the jets in the second quarter and Lamar Hall stole the ball, raced the length of the court and put in two points, then Bakari Bryant swished a long three and the Trojans were up by 10, 30-20. Burke County called time out to slow the momentum and their plans worked because by the end of the first half the Bears were back in front 39-38.
The game remained tight all night and each team took brief leads before the other came back. The Trojans got three fourth quarter baskets from Elijah West and two more from Hall but fell one point short. The Trojans had eight free throw attempts in the final quarter and hit four. They had a total of 27 chances from the charity stripe and made only 11.
Jones led the scoring for the Trojans with 15 points while West followed with 14 and Hall added 11.
The season ends with the Trojans holding a 16-12 record but won eight straight before falling in the region title game to top-ranked Americus-Sumter and then Burke County.
