AMERICUS, Ga. -- Georgia Southwestern State University first baseman Paul Hegeman has been named one of nine NCAA Division II recipients of a 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Gold Glove Award as announced Wednesday evening.

Hegeman, a junior from St. Simons Island, Ga., started 51 games at first base this spring in his first season with the Hurricanes. He transferred to Georgia Southwestern from Chattahoochee Valley Community College after completing his prep ball at Glynn Academy. Hegeman did not commit an error with 381 total chances, made 18 assists and was involved in turning 25 double plays in 2023 to become GSW's first Gold Glove Award winner.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports