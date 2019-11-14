Westover senior Henry Plowden signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to run track and cross country at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. Plowden, the son of Carl and Maryann Plowden of Albany, was honored with a ceremony at Westover High School. Maryann Plowden is Henry’s cross- country coach.
Plowden recently finished his high school cross country career finishing eighth in the state at the state cross country meet in Carrollton. Earlier this month he won the Region 1-AAAA championship for the second year in a row. His high school career includes finishing runner-up for the region in ninth and tenth grade and winning the region in his 11th and 12th grade years. Plowden is also among the best in spring track events – the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run, finishing either first or second. He said Thursday one of his main reasons for choosing Kennesaw State was the coach that he will get to work with – Adam Bray.
“The coach pitched it really well,” Plowden said before his ceremony. “They have a great program already, but Coach Bray is new and is bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge and I have a lot of faith in him.”
Bray recently took over the program at Kennesaw State after time at Georgia Tech, and spent five year at the University of Pittsburgh.
“Right now, I am looking forward to the spring track season and then heading to Kennesaw State,” Plowden said.
Plowden said he runs year-round but has added new, more difficult training to prepare for the spring and moving to Kennesaw State.
“The races in the spring are shorter, but much faster,” he said. “I have a very difficult training plan for the winter.”
Look for Plowden on the track this spring in the long distance races – usually in or near the front.