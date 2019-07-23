The most famous TV analyst in college football gave Jake Fromm some serious love on Monday, calling the UGA quarterback "arguably the best leader in the country."
Those words of praise were from Kirk Herbstreit, the ESPN/ABC TV analyst during a show about Heisman contenders. Fromm, who is a longshot or mid-range contender, got a plug from Herbstreit:
"I think Georgia has a chance to have a magical year. Arguably the best leader in the country is Jake Fromm. I know he hasn't put up big numbers to this point of his career. But I do think his steady hand, his leadership, and Georgia winning week after week after week -- don't be surprised if you get to November and Jake Fromm is a name you hear a lot of people talking about."
After Herbstreit's words of wisdom, the rest of the ESPN panel pretty much said that Fromm would have to lead Georgia to a win in the SEC Championship game (most likely, Alabama) to get serious consideration for the Heisman Trophy.
The winner of the award for college football's top player will likely go to a quarterback on an elite team, which is why the quarterback duo of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa get a ton of pub.