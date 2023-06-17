ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. scored without a ball leaving the infield and Travis d'Arnaud tried to hit a ball completely out of Truist Park. All of this happened as the Braves produced another first-inning uprising in their 8-1 win over the Rockies on Friday night.

You might not know what the Braves, who have won four in a row, are going to do every night. But with the electric Acuña accounting for just a portion of the team’s ridiculous power, there’s certainly reason to anticipate something special happening in every Atlanta game.

