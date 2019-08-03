The Albany Area YMCA finished up their summer league basketball competitions Saturday with the Hezzy Fam taking the championship in the oldest division and the White team 229ers winning the 5th grade division.
Hezzy Fam built a big lead early and led 29-21 at the half, but the Georgia Buckets started off strong in the second half and actually took the lead with just over ten minutes to play when Cleveland Bell drove to the basket and scored giving his team a 36-35 lead. The Buckets had used full court pressure to create some turnovers and take the lead, but Hezzy Fam turned on the speed and blew past the Buckets for the remainder of the game, winning the championship 59-49. Hezzy Fam went through the entire YMCA league undefeated.
In the fifth grade game it was a battle of two 229er teams. The white team outlasted the Blue team for the championship by a score of 28-17.
