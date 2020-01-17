_DSC1379.jpg

High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Monroe 65 Worth Co. 45

Westover 45 Hardaway 33

Terrell Co. 59 Pelham 53

Terrell Aca. 71 Windsor Aca. 58

Sherwood Christian 68 Covenant Christian 55

Byne Christian 59 Bible Baptist 33

Mitchell Co. 78 Brooks Co. 76

Crisp Aca. 50 Westwood 38

Girls

Northside 45 Lee Co. 43

Monroe 45 Worth Co. 26

Westover 29 Hardaway 16

Byne Christian 38 Bible Baptist 36

Covenant Christian 39 Sherwood Christian 38

Terrell Aca. 57 Windsor Aca. 30

Pelham 54 Terrell Co. 12

Westwood 68 Crisp Aca. 24

Brooks Co. 49 Mitchell Co. 40

Quitman Co. 51 Miller Co. 35

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription