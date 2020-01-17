High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Monroe 65 Worth Co. 45
Westover 45 Hardaway 33
Terrell Co. 59 Pelham 53
Terrell Aca. 71 Windsor Aca. 58
Sherwood Christian 68 Covenant Christian 55
Byne Christian 59 Bible Baptist 33
Mitchell Co. 78 Brooks Co. 76
Crisp Aca. 50 Westwood 38
Girls
Northside 45 Lee Co. 43
Monroe 45 Worth Co. 26
Westover 29 Hardaway 16
Byne Christian 38 Bible Baptist 36
Covenant Christian 39 Sherwood Christian 38
Terrell Aca. 57 Windsor Aca. 30
Pelham 54 Terrell Co. 12
Westwood 68 Crisp Aca. 24
Brooks Co. 49 Mitchell Co. 40
Quitman Co. 51 Miller Co. 35
