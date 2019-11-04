Class 7A
1) Lowndes 10-0 – beat Colquitt Co. 24-17
2) McEachern 9-0 – beat North Cobb 34-7
3) Colquitt County 9-1 – lost to Lowndes 24-17
4) Grayson 8-1 – beat Rockdale Co. 41-0
5) North Gwinnett 9-1- beat Peachtree Ridge 48-10
6) Marietta 7-2 – beat Hillgrove 38-17
7) Parkview 8-1 - beat Meadowcreek 61-21
8) Hillgrove 7-2 – lost to Marietta 38-17
9) Archer 6-3 – beat South Gwinnett 56-23
10) Milton 6-3 – beat Lambert 49-0
Class 6A
1) Dacula 9-0 – beat Lanier 34-10
2) Harrison 9-0 – beat Sequoyah 42-7
3) Lee County 8-1 – beat Houston Co. 24-20
4) Valdosta 8-2 – beat Northside-Warner Robins 48-7
5) Coffee 7-2 – off
6) Johns Creek 8-1 – beat Alpharetta 31-16
7) Allatoona 6-2-1 – beat Dalton 17-14
8) Lanier 8-1 – lost to Dacula 34-10
9) Mays 8-1 – beat Alexander 40-35
10) Stephenson 8-1 – beat Lovejoy 25-7
Class 5A
1) Buford 9-0 – beat Walnut Grove 49-0
2) Carrollton 9-0 – Paulding County 48-14
3) Jones County 9-0 – beat Ola 23-14
4) Warner Robins 8-1 – off
5) Dutchtown 8-1 – beat Eagles Landing 27-0
6) Rome 8-2 – beat Villa Rica 38-6
7) Wayne County 7-1 – game canceled
8) Veterans 8-1 – beat Thomas County Central 27-21
9) Ware Co. 6-3 – beat New Hampstead 34-6
10) Kell 7-2 – beat Hiram 27-7
Class 4A
1) Cartersville 9-0 – off
2) Woodward Aca. 9-0 – beat North Clayton 42-8
3) Blessed Trinity 8-1- beat Marist 33-30
4) Marist 9-1 – lost to Blessed Trinity 33-30
5) Sandy Creek 8-1 – beat Cedartown 34-30
6) West Laurens 8-1 - beat Upson-Lee 30-0
7) Flowery Branch 7-2 – beat West Hall 44-0
8) Oconee County 8-1 – beat North Oconee 35-7
9) Carver-Columbus 8-1 – off
10) North Oconee 9-1 – lost to Oconee Co. 35-7
Class AAA
1) Peach County 8-1 – beat Jackson 49-14
2) Cedar Grove 7-2 – off
3) Pierce County 9-0 – beat Appling Co. 23-14
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 8-1 – off
5) Crisp County 7-3 – beat Cook Co. 35-7
6) Lovett 8-2 – beat Redan 48-20
7) Jefferson 8-1 – beat Jackson Co. 55-0
8) Appling County 7-2 – lost to Pierce Co. 23-14
9) Jenkins 8-1 – off
10) North Murray 8-1 – beat Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 31-0
Class AA
1) Rockmart 9-0 – beat Gordon Central 45-7
2) Callaway 9-1 – beat Jordan 51-0
3) Dublin 9-0 – beat Suwanee, Fla. 77-48
4) Hapeville Charter 7-1-1 – beat Washington 41-18
5) Rabun County 9-0 – beat Oglethorpe Co. 49-0
6) Bleckley County 6-2 – beat Dodge Co. 41-34
7) Union County 9-0 – beat Social Circle 41-6
8) Thomasville 5-4 – off
9) Brooks County 5-4 – beat Fitzgerald 28-24
10) Swainsboro 7-2 – lost to Jeff Davis 21-14
Class A
1) Irwin County 8-0 – beat Atkinson Co. 52-0
2) Clinch County 8-1 – beat Charlton Co. 48-0
3) Pelham 9-0 – beat Seminole Co. 41-0
4) Wilcox County 7-2 – beat Turner Co. 22-7
5) Mitchell County 8-1 – beat Randolph-Clay 70-0
6) Commerce 7-2 – beat Riverside Military 51-21
7) Lincoln County 7-2 – beat Hancock Central 49-14
8) Bowdon 7-2 – beat Trio 35-19
9) Manchester 7-2 – beat Schley Co. 34-20
10) Johnson County 8-2 – beat Wheeler Co. 34-0