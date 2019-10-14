Class 7A
1) Lowndes 7-0 – Off
2) McEachern 6-0 – beat Hillgrove 19-14
3) Colquitt County 6-1 – beat Trinity Christian, Fla. 45-6
4) Grayson 5-1 – beat Shiloh 45-7
5) Marietta 5-1 – beat North Paulding 49-21
6) North Gwinnett 6-1- beat Mill Creek45-3
7) Hillgrove 5-1 - lost to McEachern 19-14
8) Parkview 5-1 - beat Lakeside-Atlanta 69-0
9) Archer 4-2 - beat Newton 29-13
10) Camden County 6-0 – beat Colleton Co. S.C. 49-12
Class 6A
1) Dacula 6-0 – off
2) Valdosta 6-1 – beat Houston Co. 52-20
3) Harrison 7-0 – beat Allatoona 21-17
4) Lee County 5-1 – Off
5) Lanier 6-0 - Off
6) Coffee 6-1 - beat Northside-Warner Robins 7-0
7) Allatoona 4-2 – lost to Harrison 21-17
8) Dalton 6-1 – beat South Cobb 62-7
9) South Paulding 5-1 – beat Hughes 43-28
10) Jonhs Creek 5-1 – beat Pope 38-0
Class 5A
1) Buford 7-0 – beat Cedar Shoals 31-13
2) Carrollton 7-0 – Woodward-Cartersville 47-0
3) Jones County 7-0 – beat Dutchtown 27-22
4) Warner Robins 6-1 – beat Harris County 37-22
5) Dutchtown 6-1 – lost to Jones County 27-22
6) Rome 5-2 – beat East Paulding 45-0
7) Kell 5-1 – beat Villa Rica 39-9
8) Wayne County 5-1 – beat Statesboro 21-7
9) Veterans 6-1 – beat Bainbridge 16-13
10) Ware Co. 3-3 - Off
Class 4A
1) Marist 7-0 – beat West Hall 45-7
2) Cartersville 7-0 – beat LaGrange 45-2
3) Woodward Aca. 6-0 – beat Eastside 49-7
4) Sandy Creek 6-0 – beat Chapel Hill 45-24
5) Blessed Trinity 5-1- beat Denmark 20-19
6) Flowery Branch 6-0 – beat Chestatee 40-7
7) Burke County 6-1 – beat Cross Creek 55-7
8) North Oconee 7-0 – beat Madison County 33-14
9) Denmark 5-1 – lost to Blessed Trinity 20-19
10) Oconee County 6-1 – beat St. Pius 21-7
Class AAA
1) Peach County 5-1 – Off
2) Cedar Grove 5-2 – beat Towers 60-0
3) Pierce County 6-0 – beat Brantley Co. 56-7
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 6-1 – beat Dawson Co. 20-7
5) Liberty County 4-0 – beat Tatnall Co. 40-0
6) Appling County 4-1 – beat Long Co. 45-0
7) Crisp County 4-3 – Off
8) Lovett 5-2 – beat Stone Mountain 46-32
9) Jefferson 5-1 – beat Hart Co. 28-23
10) Hart Co. 5-1 – lost to Jefferson 28-23
Class AA
1) Rockmart 6-0 - Off
2) Hapeville Charter 5-1 – beat South Atlanta 43-7
3) Callaway 6-1 – beat Lamar Co. 46-7
4) Dublin 6-0 – beat Dodge Co. 35-6
5) Rabun County 6-0 – Off
6) Swainsboro 5-1 - beat Bacon Co. 50-12
7) Fitzgerald 6-1 – beat Berrien Co, 54-20
8) Bleckley Co. 5-2 – beat Washington Co. 21-18
9) Union Co. 6-0 - Off
10) Washington County 4-2 – beat lost to Bleckley Co. 21-18
Class A
1) Irwin County 5-0 – Off
2) Clinch County 5-1 – Off
3) Pelham 6-0 – beat Stewart Co. 83-6
4) Bowdon 6-0 – beat Mt. Zion-Carroll 24-0
5) Mitchell Co. 5-1 – beat Calhoun Co. 61-0
6) Commerce 5-1 – Lakeview Aca. 47-7
7) Wilcox Co. 5-1 – Off
8) Manchester 5-1 – beat Pacelli 25-3
9) Lincoln Co. 4-2 – Off
10) Turner Co. 5-1 – Off