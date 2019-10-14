_DSC5222.jpg
Buy Now

Class 7A

1) Lowndes 7-0 – Off

2) McEachern 6-0 – beat Hillgrove 19-14

3) Colquitt County 6-1 – beat Trinity Christian, Fla. 45-6

4) Grayson 5-1 – beat Shiloh 45-7

5) Marietta 5-1 – beat North Paulding 49-21

6) North Gwinnett 6-1- beat Mill Creek45-3

7) Hillgrove 5-1 - lost to McEachern 19-14

8) Parkview 5-1 - beat Lakeside-Atlanta 69-0

9) Archer 4-2 - beat Newton 29-13

10) Camden County 6-0 – beat Colleton Co. S.C. 49-12

Class 6A

1) Dacula 6-0 – off

2) Valdosta 6-1 – beat Houston Co. 52-20

3) Harrison 7-0 – beat Allatoona 21-17

4) Lee County 5-1 – Off

5) Lanier 6-0 - Off

6) Coffee 6-1 - beat Northside-Warner Robins 7-0

7) Allatoona 4-2 – lost to Harrison 21-17

8) Dalton 6-1 – beat South Cobb 62-7

9) South Paulding 5-1 – beat Hughes 43-28

10) Jonhs Creek 5-1 – beat Pope 38-0

Class 5A

1) Buford 7-0 – beat Cedar Shoals 31-13

2) Carrollton 7-0 – Woodward-Cartersville 47-0

3) Jones County 7-0 – beat Dutchtown 27-22

4) Warner Robins 6-1 – beat Harris County 37-22

5) Dutchtown 6-1 – lost to Jones County 27-22

6) Rome 5-2 – beat East Paulding 45-0

7) Kell 5-1 – beat Villa Rica 39-9

8) Wayne County 5-1 – beat Statesboro 21-7

9) Veterans 6-1 – beat Bainbridge 16-13

10) Ware Co. 3-3 - Off

Class 4A

1) Marist 7-0 – beat West Hall 45-7

2) Cartersville 7-0 – beat LaGrange 45-2

3) Woodward Aca. 6-0 – beat Eastside 49-7

4) Sandy Creek 6-0 – beat Chapel Hill 45-24

5) Blessed Trinity 5-1- beat Denmark 20-19

6) Flowery Branch 6-0 – beat Chestatee 40-7

7) Burke County 6-1 – beat Cross Creek 55-7

8) North Oconee 7-0 – beat Madison County 33-14

9) Denmark 5-1 – lost to Blessed Trinity 20-19

10) Oconee County 6-1 – beat St. Pius 21-7

Class AAA

1) Peach County 5-1 – Off

2) Cedar Grove 5-2 – beat Towers 60-0

3) Pierce County 6-0 – beat Brantley Co. 56-7

4) Greater Atlanta Christian 6-1 – beat Dawson Co. 20-7

5) Liberty County 4-0 – beat Tatnall Co. 40-0

6) Appling County 4-1 – beat Long Co. 45-0

7) Crisp County 4-3 – Off

8) Lovett 5-2 – beat Stone Mountain 46-32

9) Jefferson 5-1 – beat Hart Co. 28-23

10) Hart Co. 5-1 – lost to Jefferson 28-23

Class AA

1) Rockmart 6-0 - Off

2) Hapeville Charter 5-1 – beat South Atlanta 43-7

3) Callaway 6-1 – beat Lamar Co. 46-7

4) Dublin 6-0 – beat Dodge Co. 35-6

5) Rabun County 6-0 – Off

6) Swainsboro 5-1 - beat Bacon Co. 50-12

7) Fitzgerald 6-1 – beat Berrien Co, 54-20

8) Bleckley Co. 5-2 – beat Washington Co. 21-18

9) Union Co. 6-0 - Off

10) Washington County 4-2 – beat lost to Bleckley Co. 21-18

Class A

1) Irwin County 5-0 – Off

2) Clinch County 5-1 – Off

3) Pelham 6-0 – beat Stewart Co. 83-6

4) Bowdon 6-0 – beat Mt. Zion-Carroll 24-0

5) Mitchell Co. 5-1 – beat Calhoun Co. 61-0

6) Commerce 5-1 – Lakeview Aca. 47-7

7) Wilcox Co. 5-1 – Off

8) Manchester 5-1 – beat Pacelli 25-3

9) Lincoln Co. 4-2 – Off

10) Turner Co. 5-1 – Off

Tags

Stay Informed