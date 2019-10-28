Class 7A
1) Lowndes 9-0 – beat Camden Co. 45-13
2) McEachern 8-0 – beat Kennesaw Mountain 42-7
3) Colquitt County 8-1 – beat Tift Co. 49-7
4) Grayson 7-1 – beat Newton 30-14
5) North Gwinnett 8-1- beat Duluth 64-6
6) Hillgrove 7-1 – beat North Paulding 44-17
7) Marietta 6-2 – beat North Cobb 63-35
8) Parkview 7-1 - beat Brookwood 50-19
9) Archer 5-3 – beat Rockdale Co. 38-7
10) Milton 5-3 – beat Forsyth Central 37-7
Class 6A
1) Dacula 8-0 – beat Habersham Central 41-0
2) Harrison 8-0 – Off
3) Lee County 7-1 – beat Valdosta 53-50
4) Valdosta 7-2 – lost to Lee Co. 53-50
5) Lanier 8-0 - beat Apalachee 43-13
6) Coffee 7-2 – beat Houston Co. 28-7
7) Johns Creek 7-1 – beat Centennial 37-17
8) Allatoona 5-2-1 – beat Osborne 45-6
9) Mays 7-1 – beat South Paulding 28-7
10) Stephenson 7-1 – beat Drew 52-0
Class 5A
1) Buford 8-0 – Off
2) Carrollton 8-0 – Off
3) Jones County 8-0 – beat Eagles Landing 38-20
4) Warner Robins 8-1 – beat Bainbridge 28-21
5) Dutchtown 7-1 – beat Stockbridge 33-7
6) Rome 7-2 – beat Hiram 52-0
7) Wayne County 7-1 – beat New Hampstead 56-35
8) Veterans 7-1 – Off
9) Ware Co. 5-3 – beat South Effingham 49-28
10) Kell 6-2 – beat Cass 35-0
Class 4A
1) Marist 9-0 – beat Flowery Branch 27-0
2) Cartersville 9-0 – beat Chapel Hill 41-6
3) Woodward Aca. 8-0 – beat Salem 42-20
4) Blessed Trinity 7-1- beat Chestatee 59-15
5) Sandy Creek 7-1 – beat LaGrange 52-0
6) North Oconee 9-0 – beat Stephens Co. 42-10
7) West Laurens 7-1 - beat Mary Persons 52-7
8) Flowery Branch 6-2 – lost to Marist 27-0
9) Oconee Co. 7-1 – Off
10) Carver-Columbus 8-1 – beat Shaw 40-7
Class AAA
1) Peach County 7-1 – beat Central-Macon 57-20
2) Cedar Grove 7-2 – beat Pace Academy 40-10
3) Pierce County 8-0 – beat Tatnall Co. 49-0
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 8-1 – Cherokee Bluff 35-0
5) Appling County 7-1 – beat Brantley Co. 35-3
6) Crisp County 6-3 – beat Worth Co. 43-0
7) Lovett 7-2 – Off
8) Jefferson 7-1 – beat Monroe Area 26-7
9) Jenkins 8-1 – beat Groves 63-0
10) North Murray 7-1 – Off
Class AA
1) Rockmart 8-0 – beat Coosa 60-7
2) Callaway 8-1 – beat Heard County 34-0
3) Dublin 8-0 – beat Northeast 56-21
4) Hapeville Charter 6-1-1 – beat KIPP Atlanta 40-0
5) Rabun County 8-0 – beat Social Circle 61-20
6) Swainsboro 7-1 - beat Vidalia 21-9
7) Bleckley Co. 6-2 – Off
8) Union Co. 8-0 – beat Oglethorpe Co. 43-0
9) Washington County 6-2 – beat Southwest 65-22
10) Thomasville 5-4 – beat Berrien 67-23
Class A
1) Irwin County 7-0 – beat Wilcox Co. 16-0
2) Clinch County 7-1 – beat Lanier Co. 49-18
3) Pelham 8-0 – beat Calhoun Co. 64-0
4) Wilcox Co. 6-2 – lost to Irwin Co. 16-0
5) Mitchell Co. 7-1 – beat Terrell Co. 42-8
6) Commerce 6-2 – beat Towns Co. 56-16
7) Lincoln Co. 6-2 – beat Georgia Military 45-2
8) Bowdon 6-2 – lost to Darlington 31-0
9) Manchester 6-2 – beat Greenville 22-15
10) Johnson Co. 7-2 – beat Montgomery Co. 28-15