Class 7A

1) Lowndes 9-0 – beat Camden Co. 45-13

2) McEachern 8-0 – beat Kennesaw Mountain 42-7

3) Colquitt County 8-1 – beat Tift Co. 49-7

4) Grayson 7-1 – beat Newton 30-14

5) North Gwinnett 8-1- beat Duluth 64-6

6) Hillgrove 7-1 – beat North Paulding 44-17

7) Marietta 6-2 – beat North Cobb 63-35

8) Parkview 7-1 - beat Brookwood 50-19

9) Archer 5-3 – beat Rockdale Co. 38-7

10) Milton 5-3 – beat Forsyth Central 37-7

Class 6A

1) Dacula 8-0 – beat Habersham Central 41-0

2) Harrison 8-0 – Off

3) Lee County 7-1 – beat Valdosta 53-50

4) Valdosta 7-2 – lost to Lee Co. 53-50

5) Lanier 8-0 - beat Apalachee 43-13

6) Coffee 7-2 – beat Houston Co. 28-7

7) Johns Creek 7-1 – beat Centennial 37-17

8) Allatoona 5-2-1 – beat Osborne 45-6

9) Mays 7-1 – beat South Paulding 28-7

10) Stephenson 7-1 – beat Drew 52-0

Class 5A

1) Buford 8-0 – Off

2) Carrollton 8-0 – Off

3) Jones County 8-0 – beat Eagles Landing 38-20

4) Warner Robins 8-1 – beat Bainbridge 28-21

5) Dutchtown 7-1 – beat Stockbridge 33-7

6) Rome 7-2 – beat Hiram 52-0

7) Wayne County 7-1 – beat New Hampstead 56-35

8) Veterans 7-1 – Off

9) Ware Co. 5-3 – beat South Effingham 49-28

10) Kell 6-2 – beat Cass 35-0

Class 4A

1) Marist 9-0 – beat Flowery Branch 27-0

2) Cartersville 9-0 – beat Chapel Hill 41-6

3) Woodward Aca. 8-0 – beat Salem 42-20

4) Blessed Trinity 7-1- beat Chestatee 59-15

5) Sandy Creek 7-1 – beat LaGrange 52-0

6) North Oconee 9-0 – beat Stephens Co. 42-10

7) West Laurens 7-1 - beat Mary Persons 52-7

8) Flowery Branch 6-2 – lost to Marist 27-0

9) Oconee Co. 7-1 – Off

10) Carver-Columbus 8-1 – beat Shaw 40-7

Class AAA

1) Peach County 7-1 – beat Central-Macon 57-20

2) Cedar Grove 7-2 – beat Pace Academy 40-10

3) Pierce County 8-0 – beat Tatnall Co. 49-0

4) Greater Atlanta Christian 8-1 – Cherokee Bluff 35-0

5) Appling County 7-1 – beat Brantley Co. 35-3

6) Crisp County 6-3 – beat Worth Co. 43-0

7) Lovett 7-2 – Off

8) Jefferson 7-1 – beat Monroe Area 26-7

9) Jenkins 8-1 – beat Groves 63-0

10) North Murray 7-1 – Off

Class AA

1) Rockmart 8-0 – beat Coosa 60-7

2) Callaway 8-1 – beat Heard County 34-0

3) Dublin 8-0 – beat Northeast 56-21

4) Hapeville Charter 6-1-1 – beat KIPP Atlanta 40-0

5) Rabun County 8-0 – beat Social Circle 61-20

6) Swainsboro 7-1 - beat Vidalia 21-9

7) Bleckley Co. 6-2 – Off

8) Union Co. 8-0 – beat Oglethorpe Co. 43-0

9) Washington County 6-2 – beat Southwest 65-22

10) Thomasville 5-4 – beat Berrien 67-23

Class A

1) Irwin County 7-0 – beat Wilcox Co. 16-0

2) Clinch County 7-1 – beat Lanier Co. 49-18

3) Pelham 8-0 – beat Calhoun Co. 64-0

4) Wilcox Co. 6-2 – lost to Irwin Co. 16-0

5) Mitchell Co. 7-1 – beat Terrell Co. 42-8

6) Commerce 6-2 – beat Towns Co. 56-16

7) Lincoln Co. 6-2 – beat Georgia Military 45-2

8) Bowdon 6-2 – lost to Darlington 31-0

9) Manchester 6-2 – beat Greenville 22-15

10) Johnson Co. 7-2 – beat Montgomery Co. 28-15

