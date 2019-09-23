Class 7A

1) Grayson 4-0 – beat Westlake 35-21

2) Lowndes 5-0 – beat Miami Northwestern, Fla. 48-21

3) McEachern 4-0 – beat Collins Hill 30-14

4) Marietta 3-1 – off

5) Colquitt County 4-1 – beat Warner Robins 31-14

6) Hillgrove 4-0 – beat Etowah 27-24

7) Milton 2-2 – beat Roswell 16-12

8) Parkview 2-1 – beat Tift County 20-7

9) North Gwinnett 3-1 – beat Walton 35-0

10) Archer 3-1 – beat Norcross 31-0

Class 6A

1) Valdosta 4-0 – beat Beaufort, S.C. 44-7

2) Dacula 4-0 – beat Central Gwinnett 49-28

3) Coffee 5-0 – beat Miller Grove 45-0

4) Harrison 5-0 – beat Sprayberry 42-7

5) Lee County 4-1 – beat Southwest 56-6

6) Allatoona 3-1 – beat South Cobb 41-20

7) Dalton 4-0 – beat Creekview 42-19

8) Lanier 4-0 – beat Clarke Central 23-20

9) Glynn Academy 2-1 – beat Wayne County 47-35

10) Houston Co.4-1 – lost to Veterans 7-2

Class 5A

1) Buford 4-0 – beat Newton 42-14

2) Carrollton 4-0 – beat Rome 24-20

3) Bainbridge 4-0 – off

4) Jones County 5-0 – beat Woodland-Stockbridge 45-6

5) Dutchtown 5-0 – beat Union Grove 27-6

6) Warner Robins 3-1 – lost to Colquitt County 31-14

7) Rome 2-2 – lost to Carrollton 24-20

8) Stockbridge 3-0 – beat Locust Grove 21-6

9) Griffin 4-0 – beat Upson-Lee 47-7

10) Kell 3-1 – beat East Paulding 45-0

Class 4A

1) Cartersville 4-0 – beat Cherokee 28-7

2) Marist 4-0 – beat St. Pius 30-0

3) Woodward Aca. 4-0 – beat McDonough 47-7

4) Blessed Trinity 3-1 - off

5) Sandy Creek 3-0 – beat Starr's Mill 28-10

6) Cairo 3-1 – beat Hardaway 21-7

7) Flowery Branch 3-0 – off

8) Burke County 2-1 – beat Evans 37-17

9) Troup 3-1 – lost to Callaway 56-45

10) North Oconee 5-0 – beat Franklin County 35-14

Class AAA

1) Peach County 3-1 – beat Mary Persons 44-13

2) Cedar Grove 2-2 – off

3) Pierce County 4-0 – beat Bradford, Fla. 10-0

4) Greater Atlanta Christian 3-1 – beat Thomson 38-19

5) Hart County 4-0 – off

6) Appling County 4-0 – beat Cook 21-14

7) Crisp County 3-2 – beat South Gwinnett 24-21

8) Lovett 3-1 – off

9) Liberty County 2-0 – beat Cross Creek 54-0

10) Jefferson 2-1 – beat Gainesville 41-7

Class AA

1) Rockmart 4-0 beat Armuchee 61-0

2) Hapeville Charter 2-1 – beat Therrell 43-6

3) Callaway 3-1 – beat Troup 56-45

4) Dublin 3-0 – beat Brooks County 49-35.

5) Rabun County 4-0 – beat Putnam County 55-8

6) Swainsboro 3-1 – beat Washington County 27-7

7) Fitgerald 4-1 – beat Dodge County 30-27

8) Brooks County 1-3 – lost to Dublin 49-35

9) Washington County 3-1 – lost to Swainsboro 27-7

10) Douglas 4-0 – beat B.E.S.T. Academy 40-28

Class A

1) Irwin County 3-0 – beat Clinch County 14-0

2) Clinch County 3-1 – lost to Irwin Co. 14-0

3) Pelham 4-0 – beat Terrell Co. 46-6

4) Mitchell County 3-1 – beat Baconton Charter 53-7

5) Marion County 3-1 – lost to Bleckley Co. 43-28

6) Commerce 3-1 – beat Providence Christian 46-9

7) Bowdon 3-0 - off

8) Wilcox County 3-0 - beat Lanier County 41-0

9) Trion 3-1 – lost to North Cobb Christian 24-0

10) Lincoln County 2-2 – lost to Aquinas 10-7

