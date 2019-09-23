Class 7A
1) Grayson 4-0 – beat Westlake 35-21
2) Lowndes 5-0 – beat Miami Northwestern, Fla. 48-21
3) McEachern 4-0 – beat Collins Hill 30-14
4) Marietta 3-1 – off
5) Colquitt County 4-1 – beat Warner Robins 31-14
6) Hillgrove 4-0 – beat Etowah 27-24
7) Milton 2-2 – beat Roswell 16-12
8) Parkview 2-1 – beat Tift County 20-7
9) North Gwinnett 3-1 – beat Walton 35-0
10) Archer 3-1 – beat Norcross 31-0
Class 6A
1) Valdosta 4-0 – beat Beaufort, S.C. 44-7
2) Dacula 4-0 – beat Central Gwinnett 49-28
3) Coffee 5-0 – beat Miller Grove 45-0
4) Harrison 5-0 – beat Sprayberry 42-7
5) Lee County 4-1 – beat Southwest 56-6
6) Allatoona 3-1 – beat South Cobb 41-20
7) Dalton 4-0 – beat Creekview 42-19
8) Lanier 4-0 – beat Clarke Central 23-20
9) Glynn Academy 2-1 – beat Wayne County 47-35
10) Houston Co.4-1 – lost to Veterans 7-2
Class 5A
1) Buford 4-0 – beat Newton 42-14
2) Carrollton 4-0 – beat Rome 24-20
3) Bainbridge 4-0 – off
4) Jones County 5-0 – beat Woodland-Stockbridge 45-6
5) Dutchtown 5-0 – beat Union Grove 27-6
6) Warner Robins 3-1 – lost to Colquitt County 31-14
7) Rome 2-2 – lost to Carrollton 24-20
8) Stockbridge 3-0 – beat Locust Grove 21-6
9) Griffin 4-0 – beat Upson-Lee 47-7
10) Kell 3-1 – beat East Paulding 45-0
Class 4A
1) Cartersville 4-0 – beat Cherokee 28-7
2) Marist 4-0 – beat St. Pius 30-0
3) Woodward Aca. 4-0 – beat McDonough 47-7
4) Blessed Trinity 3-1 - off
5) Sandy Creek 3-0 – beat Starr's Mill 28-10
6) Cairo 3-1 – beat Hardaway 21-7
7) Flowery Branch 3-0 – off
8) Burke County 2-1 – beat Evans 37-17
9) Troup 3-1 – lost to Callaway 56-45
10) North Oconee 5-0 – beat Franklin County 35-14
Class AAA
1) Peach County 3-1 – beat Mary Persons 44-13
2) Cedar Grove 2-2 – off
3) Pierce County 4-0 – beat Bradford, Fla. 10-0
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 3-1 – beat Thomson 38-19
5) Hart County 4-0 – off
6) Appling County 4-0 – beat Cook 21-14
7) Crisp County 3-2 – beat South Gwinnett 24-21
8) Lovett 3-1 – off
9) Liberty County 2-0 – beat Cross Creek 54-0
10) Jefferson 2-1 – beat Gainesville 41-7
Class AA
1) Rockmart 4-0 beat Armuchee 61-0
2) Hapeville Charter 2-1 – beat Therrell 43-6
3) Callaway 3-1 – beat Troup 56-45
4) Dublin 3-0 – beat Brooks County 49-35.
5) Rabun County 4-0 – beat Putnam County 55-8
6) Swainsboro 3-1 – beat Washington County 27-7
7) Fitgerald 4-1 – beat Dodge County 30-27
8) Brooks County 1-3 – lost to Dublin 49-35
9) Washington County 3-1 – lost to Swainsboro 27-7
10) Douglas 4-0 – beat B.E.S.T. Academy 40-28
Class A
1) Irwin County 3-0 – beat Clinch County 14-0
2) Clinch County 3-1 – lost to Irwin Co. 14-0
3) Pelham 4-0 – beat Terrell Co. 46-6
4) Mitchell County 3-1 – beat Baconton Charter 53-7
5) Marion County 3-1 – lost to Bleckley Co. 43-28
6) Commerce 3-1 – beat Providence Christian 46-9
7) Bowdon 3-0 - off
8) Wilcox County 3-0 - beat Lanier County 41-0
9) Trion 3-1 – lost to North Cobb Christian 24-0
10) Lincoln County 2-2 – lost to Aquinas 10-7