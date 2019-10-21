Class 7A
1) Lowndes 8-0 – beat Tift Co. 28-0
2) McEachern 7-0 – beat Marietta 14-12
3) Colquitt County 7-1 – beat Camden Co. 34-17
4) Grayson 6-1 – beat Archer 34-3
5) North Gwinnett 7-1- beat Collins Hill 23-8
6) Hillgrove 5-1 – beat Kennesaw Mountain 37-14
7) Marietta 5-2 – lost to McEachern 14-12
8) Parkview 6-1 - beat Berkmar 59-0
9) Archer 4-3 – lost to Grayson 34-31
10) Camden County 6-1 – lost to Colquitt Co, 34-17
Class 6A
1) Dacula 7-0 – beat Apalachee 43-0
2) Valdosta 7-1 – beat Coffee 28-7
3) Harrison 8-0 – beat Osborne 44-0
4) Lee County 6-1 – beat Northside Warner Robins 35-0
5) Lanier 7-0 - beat Winder-Barrow 27-7
6) Coffee 6-2 – lost to Valdosta 28-7
7) Johns Creek 6-1 – beat Cambridge 57-20
8) Allatoona 4-2-1 – tied Hapeville Charter 21-21
9) South Paulding 6-1 – beat New Manchester 49-35
10) Mays 6-1 – beat Creekside 28-12
Class 5A
1) Buford 8-0 – beat Loganville 30-7
2) Carrollton 8-0 – beat Kell 34-14
3) Jones County 7-0 – off
4) Warner Robins 7-1 – beat Thomas County Central 45-10
5) Dutchtown 6-1 – Off
6) Rome 6-2 – beat Paulding Co. 51-14
7) Wayne County 6-1 – beat South Effingham 31-28
8) Veterans 7-1 – beat Harris Co. 23-13
9) Ware Co. 4-3 – beat Statesboro 16-7
10) Kell 5-2 – lost to Carrollton 34-14
Class 4A
1) Marist 8-0 – beat Denmark 37-14
2) Cartersville 8-0 – beat Sandy Creek 52-42
3) Woodward Aca. 7-0 – beat Hampton 49-0
4) Blessed Trinity 6-1- beat Flowery Branch 20-17
5) Sandy Creek 6-1 – lost to Cartersville 52-42
6) Flowery Branch 6-1 – lost to Blessed Trinity 20-17
7) Burke County 7-1 – beat Richmond Academy 41-6
8) North Oconee 8-0 – beat St. Pius 44
9) Oconee County 7-1 – beat Stephens Co. 41-14
10) West Laurens 6-1 - Off
Class AAA
1) Peach County 6-1 – beat Rutland 75-0
2) Cedar Grove 6-2 – beat Westminster 21-0
3) Pierce County 7-0 – beat Long Co. 41-0
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 7-1 – beat Lumpkin Co. 49-6
5) Appling County 6-1 – beat Liberty Co. 21-6
6) Crisp County 5-3 – beat Monroe 33-6
7) Lovett 6-2 – beat Pace Academy 21-14
8) Jefferson 6-1 – beat Morgan Co. 47-12
9) Jenkins 7-1 – beat Beach 41-8
10) North Murray 7-1 – beat Haralson Co. 32-15
Class AA
1) Rockmart 7-0 – beat Pepperell 34-17
2) Callaway 7-1 – beat Spencer 40-0
3) Dublin 7-0 – beat Southwest 70-16
4) Hapeville Charter 5-1-1 – tied Allatoona 21-21
5) Rabun County 7-0 – beat Elbert Co. 52-14
6) Swainsboro 6-1 - beat Bryan Co. 55-0
7) Bleckley Co. 6-2 – beat East Laurens 59-7
8) Union Co. 6-0 – beat Banks Co. 14-7
9) Washington County 5-2 – beat Dodge Co. 35-14
10) Thomasville 4-4 – beat Fitzgerald 20-14
Class A
1) Irwin County 6-0 – beat Lanier Co. 41-0
2) Clinch County 6-1 – beat Turner Co. 41-16
3) Pelham 7-0 – beat Chattahoochee Co. 61-0
4) Wilcox Co. 6-1 – beat Charlton Co. 49-0
5) Mitchell Co. 6-1 – beat Seminole Co. 48-0
6) Bowdon 6-1 – lost to Christian Heritage 28-14
7) Commerce 5-2 – lost to Hebron Christian 21-7
8) Lincoln Co. 5-2 – beat Greene Co. 49-13
9) Manchester 5-2 – lost to Brookstone 28-27
10) Turner Co. 5-2 – lost to Clinch Co. 41-16