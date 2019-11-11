_DSC7162.jpg
Mitchell County's Myron Carthen

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Class 7A

1) Lowndes 10-0 – off

2) McEachern 10-0 – beat North Paulding 49-14

3) Colquitt County 9-1 – off

4) Grayson 9-1 – beat South Gwinnett 35-7

5) North Gwinnett 9-1- off

6) Marietta 8-2 – beat Kennesaw Mountain 41-14

7) Parkview 9-1 – beat Central Gwinnett 38-14

8) Archer 7-3 – beat Shiloh 41-14

9) Milton 7-3 – beat North Forsyth 33-9

10) Mill Creek 8-2 - beat Collins Hill 24-7

Class 6A

1) Dacula 10-0 – beat Winder-Barrow 61=3

2) Harrison 10-0 – beat Creekview 47-10

3) Lee County 9-1 – beat Coffee 35-17

4) Valdosta 8-2 – off

5) Johns Creek 9-1 – beat Dunwoody 49-14

6) Coffee 7-3 – lost to Lee County 35-17

7) Allatoona 7-2-1 – beat Sequoyah 35-12

8) Lanier 9-1 – beat Gainesville 41-38

9) Mays 9-1 – beat Northgate 12-7

10) Stephenson 9-1 – beat Tucker 13-7

Class 5A

1) Carrollton 10-0 – beat Hiram 50-26

2) Warner Robins 9 -1 – beat Veterans 47-17

3) Rome 8-2 off

4) Ware County 7-3 beat Wayne County 48-14

5) Buford 9-1 – lost to Clarke Central 31-28

6) Kell 8-2 beat Woodland-Cartersville 51-7

7) Jones County 9-1 lost to Stockbridge 44-14

8) Dutchtown 9-1 – beat Locust Grove 21-0

9) Griffin 9-1 beat Riverdale 47-14

10) Southwest Dekalb 9-1 beat Columbia 38-13

Class 4A

1) Cartersville 10-0 – beat Troup 45-35

2) Woodward Aca. 10-0 – beat Luella 40-7

3) Blessed Trinity 9-1- beat White County 35-6

4) Marist 9-1 – off

5) Sandy Creek 9-1 – beat Central-Carrollton 42-21

6) Oconee County 9-1 beat Madison County 42-14

7) West Laurens 9-1 - beat Perry 36-2

8) Denmark 7-2 – beat Flowery Branch 34-14

9) Carver-Columbus 9-1 – beat Americus-Sumter 36-27

10) North Oconee 9-1 – off

Class AAA

1) Peach County 9-1 – beat Westside-Macon 68-21

2) Cedar Grove 8-2 – beat Stone Mountain 31-0

3) Pierce County 10-0 – beat Liberty County 42-7

4) Jefferson 8-1 - off

5) Greater Atlanta Christian 9-1 – beat Fannin County 42-21

6) Crisp County 7-3 – off

7) Jenkins 9-1 beat Benedictine 34-9

8) Appling County 8-2 – beat Tatnall County 48-0

9) North Murray 9-1 – beat Sonoraville 45-21

10) Westminster 6-4 - beat Lovett 31-21

Class AA

1) Rockmart 10-0 – beat Model 27-0

2) Rabun County 10-0 – beat Union County 49-7

3) Callaway 9-1 – off

4) Hapeville Charter 8-1-1 – beat BEST Academy 53-0

5) Dublin 9-1 – beat Washington County 27-23

6) Thomasville 6-4 – beat Early County 20-10

7) Brooks County 6-4 - Berrien 42-6

8) Bleckley County 7-3 - lost to Southwest 16-11

9) Metter 9-1 - beat Jeff Davis 15-12

10) Union County 9-1- beat Rabun County 49-7

Class A

1) Irwin County 9-0 – beat Turner County 49-0

2) Clinch County 9-1 – beat Telfair 20-7

3) Mitchell County 9-1 – beat Pelham 36-28

4) Wilcox County 8-2 – beat Atkinson County 48-24

5) Pelham 9-1 – lost to Mitchell County 36-28

6) Commerce 8-2 – beat George Walton Academy 22-21

7) Lincoln County 8-2 – beat Tatnall Square 35-7

8) Bowdon 8-2 – beat St. Francis 21-17

9) Manchester 8-2 – beat Dooly County 40-19

10) Johnson County 8-2 – lost to Savannah Country Day 47-42

