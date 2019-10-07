Class 7A
1) Lowndes 7-0 – beat Ware Co. 45-7
2) McEachern 5-0 – beat East Coweta 53-15
3) Colquitt County 5-1 – beat Alcovy 52-0
4) Grayson 4-1 – off
5) Marietta 4-1 – beat Edgewater, Fla. 39-24
6) Hillgrove 5-0 - off
7) North Gwinnett 5-1- beat Mountain View 37-21
8) Mill Creek 5-1 - beat Peachtree Ridge 49-17
9) Archer 3-2 - off
10) Parkview 4-1 - beat Norcross 31-24
Class 6A
1) Dacula 6-0 – beat Gainesville 42-7
2) Valdosta 5-1 – off
3) Harrison 6-0 – off
4) Lee County 5-1 – beat Thomson 55-13
5) Allatoona 4-1 - beat Sprayberry 38-21
6) Lanier 6-0 - beat Habersham Central 42-22
7) Coffee 5-1- lost to Godby, Fla. 35-28
8) Dalton 5-1 – lost to Harrison 42-21
9) Houston Co. 4-2 – lost to Warner Robins
10) South Paulding 4-1 - off
Class 5A
1) Buford 6-0 – beat Johnson 56-7
2) Carrollton 6-0 – beat Cass 50-14
3) Jones County 6-0 – beat Locust Grove 42-28
4) Dutchtown 6-0 – beat Woodland (Stockbridge) 30-3
5) Warner Robins 5-1 – beat Houston County 29-14
6) Stockbridge 6-0 – beat Ola 27-22
7) Rome 4-2 – beat Woodland (Cartersville) 41-0
8) Bainbridge 5-1 – lost to Tift Co. 24-6
9) Kell 4-1 – beat Paulding Co. 41-16
10) Wayne County 4-1 – beat Bradwell Institute 48-14
Class 4A
1) Marist 6-0 – beat Chestatee 56-13
2) Cartersville 6-0 – beat Central of Carrollton 16-14
3) Woodward Aca. 5-0 – beat Druid Hills 44-3
4) Sandy Creek 5-0 – beat Troup Co. 44-7
5) Blessed Trinity 4-1- off
6) Cairo 5-1 – beat Columbus 39-0
7) Flowery Branch 5-0 – beat White Co. 45-20
8) Burke County 5-1 – beat Statesboro 47-21
9) North Oconee 6-0 – off
10) Denmark 5-0 – beat West Hall 49-0
Class AAA
1) Peach County 5-1 – beat Pike County 38-0
2) Cedar Grove 4-2 – beat Redan 57-0
3) Pierce County 5-0 – off
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 5-1 – beat North Hall 45-21
5) Hart County 5-0 – off
6) Liberty County 3-0 – off
7) Appling County 4-1 – off
8) Crisp County 4-3 – beat Thomasville 32-14
9) Lovett 4-2 – beat Towers 54-12
10) Jefferson 4-1 – beat Franklin Co. 33-0
Class AA
1) Rockmart 6-0 beat Chattooga 51-7
2) Hapeville Charter 4-1 – beat Douglass 43-6
3) Callaway 5-1 – beat Bremen 20-14
4) Dublin 5-0 – beat Bleckley Co. 41-32
5) Rabun County 6-0 – beat Banks Co. 52-9
6) Fitzgerald 5-1- beat Worth Co. 34-0
7) Swainsboro 4-1 - beat Metter 14-7
8) Brooks County 3-3 – beat B.E.S.T. Academy 54-8
9) Washington County 4-1 – beat East Laurens 68-14
10) Jefferson County 4-2 - beat Hephzibah 44-28
Class A
1) Irwin County 5-0 – beat Charlton Co. 56-0
2) Clinch County 5-1 – beat Atkinson Co. 41-14
3) Pelham 5-0 – off
4) Bowdon 5-0 – beat North Cobb Christian 27-21
5) Mitchell Co. 4-1 – off
6) Commerce 4-1 - off
7) Wilcox Co. 5-1 – beat Telfair Co. 34-21
8) Manchester 4-1 – beat Talbotton Central 44-0
9) Lincoln Co. 4-2 – beat Washington-Wilkes 31-6
10) Turner Co. 5-1 – beat Lanier Co. 34-33