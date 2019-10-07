_DSC2425.jpg
Class 7A

1) Lowndes 7-0 – beat Ware Co. 45-7

2) McEachern 5-0 – beat East Coweta 53-15

3) Colquitt County 5-1 – beat Alcovy 52-0

4) Grayson 4-1 – off

5) Marietta 4-1 – beat Edgewater, Fla. 39-24

6) Hillgrove 5-0 - off

7) North Gwinnett 5-1- beat Mountain View 37-21

8) Mill Creek 5-1 - beat Peachtree Ridge 49-17

9) Archer 3-2 - off

10) Parkview 4-1 - beat Norcross 31-24

Class 6A

1) Dacula 6-0 – beat Gainesville 42-7

2) Valdosta 5-1 – off

3) Harrison 6-0 – off

4) Lee County 5-1 – beat Thomson 55-13

5) Allatoona 4-1 - beat Sprayberry 38-21

6) Lanier 6-0 - beat Habersham Central 42-22

7) Coffee 5-1- lost to Godby, Fla. 35-28

8) Dalton 5-1 – lost to Harrison 42-21

9) Houston Co. 4-2 – lost to Warner Robins

10) South Paulding 4-1 - off

Class 5A

1) Buford 6-0 – beat Johnson 56-7

2) Carrollton 6-0 – beat Cass 50-14

3) Jones County 6-0 – beat Locust Grove 42-28

4) Dutchtown 6-0 – beat Woodland (Stockbridge) 30-3

5) Warner Robins 5-1 – beat Houston County 29-14

6) Stockbridge 6-0 – beat Ola 27-22

7) Rome 4-2 – beat Woodland (Cartersville) 41-0

8) Bainbridge 5-1 – lost to Tift Co. 24-6

9) Kell 4-1 – beat Paulding Co. 41-16

10) Wayne County 4-1 – beat Bradwell Institute 48-14

Class 4A

1) Marist 6-0 – beat Chestatee 56-13

2) Cartersville 6-0 – beat Central of Carrollton 16-14

3) Woodward Aca. 5-0 – beat Druid Hills 44-3

4) Sandy Creek 5-0 – beat Troup Co. 44-7

5) Blessed Trinity 4-1- off

6) Cairo 5-1 – beat Columbus 39-0

7) Flowery Branch 5-0 – beat White Co. 45-20

8) Burke County 5-1 – beat Statesboro 47-21

9) North Oconee 6-0 – off

10) Denmark 5-0 – beat West Hall 49-0

Class AAA

1) Peach County 5-1 – beat Pike County 38-0

2) Cedar Grove 4-2 – beat Redan 57-0

3) Pierce County 5-0 – off

4) Greater Atlanta Christian 5-1 – beat North Hall 45-21

5) Hart County 5-0 – off

6) Liberty County 3-0 – off

7) Appling County 4-1 – off

8) Crisp County 4-3 – beat Thomasville 32-14

9) Lovett 4-2 – beat Towers 54-12

10) Jefferson 4-1 – beat Franklin Co. 33-0

Class AA

1) Rockmart 6-0 beat Chattooga 51-7

2) Hapeville Charter 4-1 – beat Douglass 43-6

3) Callaway 5-1 – beat Bremen 20-14

4) Dublin 5-0 – beat Bleckley Co. 41-32

5) Rabun County 6-0 – beat Banks Co. 52-9

6) Fitzgerald 5-1- beat Worth Co. 34-0

7) Swainsboro 4-1 - beat Metter 14-7

8) Brooks County 3-3 – beat B.E.S.T. Academy 54-8

9) Washington County 4-1 – beat East Laurens 68-14

10) Jefferson County 4-2 - beat Hephzibah 44-28

Class A

1) Irwin County 5-0 – beat Charlton Co. 56-0

2) Clinch County 5-1 – beat Atkinson Co. 41-14

3) Pelham 5-0 – off

4) Bowdon 5-0 – beat North Cobb Christian 27-21

5) Mitchell Co. 4-1 – off

6) Commerce 4-1 - off

7) Wilcox Co. 5-1 – beat Telfair Co. 34-21

8) Manchester 4-1 – beat Talbotton Central 44-0

9) Lincoln Co. 4-2 – beat Washington-Wilkes 31-6

10) Turner Co. 5-1 – beat Lanier Co. 34-33

