Class 7A
1) Lowndes 10-0 – off
2) McEachern 10-0 – beat North Paulding 49-14
3) Colquitt County 9-1 – off
4) Grayson 9-1 – beat South Gwinnett 35-7
5) North Gwinnett 9-1- off
6) Marietta 8-2 – beat Kennesaw Mountain 41-14
7) Parkview 9-1 – beat Central Gwinnett 38-14
8) Archer 7-3 – beat Shiloh 41-14
9) Milton 7-3 – beat North Forsyth 33-9
10) Mill Creek 8-2 - beat Collins Hill 24-7
Class 6A
1) Dacula 10-0 – beat Winder-Barrow 61=3
2) Harrison 10-0 – beat Creekview 47-10
3) Lee County 9-1 – beat Coffee 35-17
4) Valdosta 8-2 – off
5) Johns Creek 9-1 – beat Dunwoody 49-14
6) Coffee 7-3 – lost to Lee County 35-17
7) Allatoona 7-2-1 – beat Sequoyah 35-12
8) Lanier 9-1 – beat Gainesville 41-38
9) Mays 9-1 – beat Northgate 12-7
10) Stephenson 9-1 – beat Tucker 13-7
Class 5A
1) Carrollton 10-0 – beat Hiram 50-26
2) Warner Robins 9 -1 – beat Veterans 47-17
3) Rome 8-2 off
4) Ware County 7-3 beat Wayne County 48-14
5) Buford 9-1 – lost to Clarke Central 31-28
6) Kell 8-2 beat Woodland-Cartersville 51-7
7) Jones County 9-1 lost to Stockbridge 44-14
8) Dutchtown 9-1 – beat Locust Grove 21-0
9) Griffin 9-1 beat Riverdale 47-14
10) Southwest Dekalb 9-1 beat Columbia 38-13
Class 4A
1) Cartersville 10-0 – beat Troup 45-35
2) Woodward Aca. 10-0 – beat Luella 40-7
3) Blessed Trinity 9-1- beat White County 35-6
4) Marist 9-1 – off
5) Sandy Creek 9-1 – beat Central-Carrollton 42-21
6) Oconee County 9-1 beat Madison County 42-14
7) West Laurens 9-1 - beat Perry 36-2
8) Denmark 7-2 – beat Flowery Branch 34-14
9) Carver-Columbus 9-1 – beat Americus-Sumter 36-27
10) North Oconee 9-1 – off
Class AAA
1) Peach County 9-1 – beat Westside-Macon 68-21
2) Cedar Grove 8-2 – beat Stone Mountain 31-0
3) Pierce County 10-0 – beat Liberty County 42-7
4) Jefferson 8-1 - off
5) Greater Atlanta Christian 9-1 – beat Fannin County 42-21
6) Crisp County 7-3 – off
7) Jenkins 9-1 beat Benedictine 34-9
8) Appling County 8-2 – beat Tatnall County 48-0
9) North Murray 9-1 – beat Sonoraville 45-21
10) Westminster 6-4 - beat Lovett 31-21
Class AA
1) Rockmart 10-0 – beat Model 27-0
2) Rabun County 10-0 – beat Union County 49-7
3) Callaway 9-1 – off
4) Hapeville Charter 8-1-1 – beat BEST Academy 53-0
5) Dublin 9-1 – beat Washington County 27-23
6) Thomasville 6-4 – beat Early County 20-10
7) Brooks County 6-4 - Berrien 42-6
8) Bleckley County 7-3 - lost to Southwest 16-11
9) Metter 9-1 - beat Jeff Davis 15-12
10) Union County 9-1- beat Rabun County 49-7
Class A
1) Irwin County 9-0 – beat Turner County 49-0
2) Clinch County 9-1 – beat Telfair 20-7
3) Mitchell County 9-1 – beat Pelham 36-28
4) Wilcox County 8-2 – beat Atkinson County 48-24
5) Pelham 9-1 – lost to Mitchell County 36-28
6) Commerce 8-2 – beat George Walton Academy 22-21
7) Lincoln County 8-2 – beat Tatnall Square 35-7
8) Bowdon 8-2 – beat St. Francis 21-17
9) Manchester 8-2 – beat Dooly County 40-19
10) Johnson County 8-2 – lost to Savannah Country Day 47-42