Monroe
Monroe power forward Marius Ellis is expected to be in uniform and ready to play Tuesday night when the Golden Tornadoes open their region schedule against the Cook Hornets here in Albany. Ellis has been on the bench with an injury since injuring his ankle during the U-Save It Christmas tournament in December. Ellis said he was without his brace Saturday night and said he was playing Tuesday. Before the injury Ellis was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. If stats and history mean anything, this should be a good game for Ellis to get back into action. The Hornets bring a 1-12 record into the game including an 0-2 region start. The Tornadoes are now 10-5 on the year.
After losing five in a row, the Monroe Lady Tornadoes have won three straight and should make it four straight Tuesday night against the Cook Lady Hornets. Monroe beat Cook in the Holiday Hoopfest at Thomasville High School 69-31 and last year’s region champion is just 1-11 on the year. The Lady Hornets scored just 13 points in Saturday night’s game against Worth County. Worth County will be at Monroe Friday night for another region battle.
Dougherty
The Dougherty Trojans (6-9) will have back to back games against the defending state champion Carver Tigers (9-4). The Tigers come to Albany Tuesday night having won nine straight after opening the season with four losses. Friday the Trojans will travel to Columbus to take on the Tigers. Will the team’s leading scorer, Rod Jones, be on the floor?
The Lady Trojans (11-6) will have another big challenge as they host top-ranked and defending state champion Carver (11-3). Carver senior Olivia Cochran, a 6’3” post player, dominated games last season and has committed to play college basketball at Louisville.
Westover
The Westover Patriots showed they really are a capable bunch. Beating Monroe, the ninth-ranked team in the state, by almost 20 points shows that Coach Dallis Smith’s team has great possibilities. If the Patriots can be more consistent, they could challenge the top teams in the region such as Americus-Sumter and Carver Columbus. The problem has been consistency. They opened with two losses, then won three, then lost three, then won three. As the team gels, this group could be as good if not better than last year’s team.
Deerfield-Windsor
The Deerfield-Windor Lady Knights (12-2) saw their 11-game winning streak end Saturday afternoon in Columbus when they lost to Brookstone 57-48. Brookstone jumped on the Lady Knights early, building a 24-4 first quarter lead and then held Deerfield-Windsor off as they fought to come back. The Lady Knights will be looking to begin another streak Tuesday night in Chula when they take on Tiftarea in their first region contest. Tiftarea is traditionally one of the best girls’ basketball teams in the GISA. The Lady Panthers bring a 7-4 record into the game with all four losses coming to teams the Lady Knights have already defeated. The Lady Panthers have lost to Westwood twice, Terrell Academy and Westfield.
Sherwood Christian
Sherwood’s boys’ team was disappointed to lose Saturday afternoon to New Creations Christian. The Eagles were hoping to avenge the earlier region loss to the Crusaders. The Eagles are now 14-4 overall, but 0-2 in the region, with both losses to New Creations. The Eagles should get their first region win Tuesday night when Central Fellowship of Macon comes to town. New Creations beat them by 30 points earlier. The Eagles are led by an experienced group of seniors and should compete well in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPP). KJ Brown’s 50-point weekend shows that there is more to the Eagles than just 6’5” senior Grant Raven. Raven is averaging 23 points per game and 13 rebounds per game to lead Sherwood, but if Brown can keep scoring and three-point ace Colin Dougherty gets some open shots, the Eagles could be among GAPP’s best. The Eagles were without starting forward Caleb Wiley Saturday afternoon and starting guard Ketavion Curry got into foul trouble early.