MONROE, DOUGHERTY, LEE COUNTY HIGHLIGHT MLK EVENT
Monroe High School will be the site of the MLK Classic this year with basketball games beginning at 11 a.m. and running all day long until the finale at 8:00 that will feature Monroe taking on Americus-Sumter.
Last year there were dueling events in Albany, but apparently only one MLK basketball shoot-out is scheduled this time around on Martin Luther King’s birthday. It will open with Lee County’s girls facing off against Crisp County at 11 a.m. followed by the Lee County boys against Carver-Columbus. At 2 p.m. the Worth County Rams boys will take on Greenville and then the Greenville girls will play against Colquitt County. At 5 p.m. Dougherty’s boys will face Colquitt County.
Host Monroe will close out the games with the toughest schedule of the day. Monroe’s girls will take on Americus-Sumter at 6:30 and the boys will play the Panthers at 8 p.m. Both girls’ and boys’ teams from Americus-Sumter are undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
NO FRIDAY BASKETBALL IN ALBANY
Dougherty and Sherwood are off, Westover is at Columbus, Monroe is at Worth County, Deerfield-Windsor is at Valwood in Valdosta and Byne Christian is playing Fayetteville, Ga at Grace Christian so there is no high school basketball Friday night in the city of Albany. The closest high school games will be the Monroe game in Sylvester or in Leesburg where the Trojans will host a region battle with Coffee. Terrell County will be hosting Miller County in a Region 1-A and Terrell Academy will be hosting Southland in a non-region GISA contest. Both Terrell games are in Dawson.
Saturday night Westover will be in action at the Boston Palace at Westover when second-ranked and undefeated Americus-Sumter comes to town. Both the girls and the boys at Americus-Sumter are undefeated and ranked second in the state.
Monroe will also be playing at home Saturday night in a region contest against Crisp Academy. Sherwood Christian will be at Rock Springs. Dougherty, Deerfield-Windsor and Byne are off on Saturday.
LEWIS SMITH TO BE HONORED
Former Westover girls’ basketball coach and track coach Lewis Smith will be honored at Westover on January 25. Smith resigned his post for personal reasons in December after spending 25 years coaching the Patriots. The ceremony will take place between the two varsity games when the Patriots host crosstown rival Dougherty.
LEADING SCORERS
Who is leading the area in points from the Albany area? Right now, Sherwood Christian senior Grant Raven leads the area averaging 23 points per game. Not far behind is Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris, Jr with 21 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.