High School Round-Up: Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Monroe and Lee County all win

Deerfield-Windsor senior Jackson Harris was honored earlier this week for scoring his 1,000th point during his high school basketball career. Harris (40) is pictured with assistant coach Conley Short. Jackson is the son of Dr. Brad and Mrs. Dacia Harris. Harris added 14 more points to his total Friday night in Deerfield-Windsor's win over Terrell Academy.

 Joe Whitfield

Dawson - The Deerfield-Windsor boy's and girl's basketball teams won by nearly identical scores Friday night at Terrell Academy in Dawson. The Lady Knights captured a 45-27 win over the Lady Eagles and the Knights followed with a 49-27 win over the Eagles.

The Lady Knights held a 25-17 halftime lead and then held the Lady Eagles to just 10 second-half points to win their 11th straight game. The Lady Knights now own a 16-1 season record and are 5-0 in the region. The Lady Eagles fell to 12-7 overall and 2-3 in the region.

