High School Round-Up: Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Monroe and Lee County all win

Deerfield-Windsor senior Jackson Harris was honored earlier this week for scoring his 1,000th point during his high school basketball career. Harris (40) is pictured with assistant coach Conley Short. Jackson is the son of Dr. Brad and Mrs. Dacia Harris. Harris added 14 more points to his total Friday night in Deerfield-Windsor's win over Terrell Academy.
Dawson - The Deerfield-Windsor boy's and girl's basketball teams won by nearly identical scores Friday night at Terrell Academy in Dawson. The Lady Knights captured a 45-27 win over the Lady Eagles and the Knights followed with a 49-27 win over the Eagles.
The Lady Knights held a 25-17 halftime lead and then held the Lady Eagles to just 10 second-half points to win their 11th straight game. The Lady Knights now own a 16-1 season record and are 5-0 in the region. The Lady Eagles fell to 12-7 overall and 2-3 in the region.
Joi Hubbard led the scoring for the Lady Knights with 13 points while both Gabrielle Harris and Margaret Saddler each scored 10. Emilee Moore led the Lady Eagles with eight and Mackenzie Cooper added six.
In the boy's game, neither team scored much to start as the Knights led only 7-4 after the first quarter but Deerfield-Windsor opened things up in the second quarter as they outscored the Eagles 19-7 to lead 26-11 at the half. Terrell outscored the Knights 5-4 in the third quarter but Deerfield-Windsor took control in the fourth and won going away. It is the Knights' seventh win in a row and they are now 11-5 on the season, first in the region at 5-0. Terrell Academy dropped to 11-7 on the year and 1-4 in the region.
Jackson Harris led the Knights with 14, Mason Johnson and Hays Revell each added nine while Lane Sceals scored eight. Hayden Crosson led the Eagles with 11 points.
Dougherty Sweeps Thomasville
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans and Lady Trojans remained on top in Region 1-AAA Friday night by taking region wins over Thomasville.
The Trojans and the Bulldogs battled closely in the first half, but Dougherty pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring Thomasville 22-11 and stretching the lead a little more in the fourth.
The Trojans are now 8-10 overall but in first place in Region 1-AAA with a 4-0 record. Thomasville dropped to 9-10 overall and 2-2 in the region.
Jai'on Burns led the Trojans with 22 points while Markelle Jones put in 11. Jeray Randle led the Bulldogs with 19 and Jamison Bushwall added 13,
The Lady Trojans led 30-11 at halftime and never were threatened as they won 56-26. Senior Jacqueline Buchanan led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Charity Bellamy knocked in 16 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, and blocked eight shots. Jaitiana Chambers scored nine points, handed out 10 assists, and stole the ball five times.
The Lady Trojans are tied for first with Carver with a 4-0 region record and are 10-7 overall. The Lady Trojans will play Carver in Columbus next Tuesday.
Monroe Edges Carver
The No. 8-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (14-5) edged visiting Carver 61-57 Friday night. Monroe led by nine at the half, but Carver (3-12) held the Tornadoes to only seven third-quarter points to trail only 40-38 heading into the final quarter. The two teams battled back and forth in the final quarter but Monroe was able to outscore the Tigers 19-17 and hold on for the win.
Justin Burns led the Tornadoes in scoring with 13 points, An'Drico Jackson scored 12 and Jaquan Maddox added 11.
The Tornadoes are away for both games next week, Tuesday at Columbus and Friday at Thomasville.
Lee County sweeps Northside
LEESBURG - The No. 9-ranked Lee County Trojans (18-2) defeated Northside of Columbus 82-62 to remain unbeaten in region 1-6A Friday night. The Lady Trojans won as well 53-33.
In the boy's game, DJ Taylor led the scoring with 17 points, Mark Sudduh added 14, and Caden King scored 10 for the Trojans.
Lee County is 5-0 in the region, two games ahead of Veterans and Tift County with five region games remaining. Veterans will come to Leesburg Tuesday night for one of those region games.