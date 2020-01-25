Deerfield-Windsor seniors Lila Lanier and Emilee Foy both scored their 1001st points of their high school careers Friday night and the Lady Knights picked up their 18th win of the year, beating Valwood 81-30 to improve their season record to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the region.
Lanier scored 25 Friday night and Foy knocked down 22 as the Lady Knights dominated.
The Deerfield-Windsor boys completed the sweep of Valwood with a 67-60 win to improve their record to 9-11 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Region rival Brookwood is on the schedule next for the Knights as they travel to Thomasville Tuesday and then host Southland Friday in Albany.
Westover Sweeps Columbus
The Westover Patriots took region wins over Columbus High School Friday night with the girls winning 39-15 and the boys beating the Blue Devils 60-44.
The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to their sixth win of the year. Senior Kameron Shelley led Westover with 14 points and Anaiya Donaldson followed with seven.
The boys game started slowly with both teams tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter and the Blue Devils actually led 20-18 heading into the halftime break. The Patriots woke up in the second half, however, and outscored the Blue Devils 42-24 in the second half.
Point guard Shamir Wingfield led the Patriots with 16 points and Shawn Davis was right behind him with 15. Isaac Abidde and Ezekiel Prince added nine each. The win improves the Patriot record to 12-7 overall and 10-2 in the region.
The Patriots will host Carver Friday night at the Boston Palace for their final home game of the regular season. They will travel to face top-ranked Americus-Sumter Saturday night.
Calhoun County 78 Georgia Military 55
The Calhoun County Cougars got 23 points from senior point guard Jahmad Wiley Friday night as the Cougars won their 13th straight by beating Georgia Military College 78-55. Jakorian Lockhart scored 18 and Tykevious Curry added 14 as the fifth-ranked Cougars improved to 17-2 on the year.
The Cougars will host Webster County Monday and then close the regular season in Dawson against third-ranked Terrell County Friday night.
Sherwood Wins 18th game
The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles moved their record to 18-5 on the year Friday night with an 83-69 win over Skipstone Academy. All five of the Eagle starters scored in double figures during game. The Eagles got 28 points, 17 rebounds and five steals from senior Grant Raven to lead the way, KJ Brown knocked in 20 points and handed out six assists. Colin Dougherty scored 13, Caleb Wiley added 10 and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Ketavion Curry also put in 10 points for the winners.
The Eagles will travel to Macon for a matchup against Central Georgia Arts on Tuesday.
