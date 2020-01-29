The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles flew past Central Georgia Arts Tuesday night with the boys winning 83-63 and the girls winning 45-33.
Sherwood senior Grant Raven poured in 37 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Eagles to their 21st win of the year. Colin Dougherty and Caleb Wiley each added 13 points for the Eagles.
Three Lady Eagles also scored in double figures as the Sherwood girls improved their record to 17-6 on the year. Natalie Brock led with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Alex McComas scored 12 and Joy Kendrick added 10. Kendrick also recorded nine steals. Kyla Raven scored eight points, pulled down 10 rebounds and doled six assists.
Sherwood hosts Skipstone Academy Friday night in Albany for the final regular season game of the year. The Eagles will compete in the region tournament at Central Fellowship in Macon beginning February 6.
Deerfield-Windsor Splits
The Deerfield Windsor Lady Knights moved their region record to 7-0 Tuesday by beating Brookwood 57-45 while the boys fell to the Warriors 52-42.
The Lady Knights (19-3) were led by seniors Lila Lanier and Emilee Foy. Lanier scored 25 and Foy put in 16.
Jordan Moser started the game off for the Knights with a three, but the Warriors pulled out to a 20-10 halftime lead. The Knights used a 1-3-1 trapping defense to create some turnovers in the second half and had an opportunity to close the gap to two points late in the game but missed the layup.
Deerfield-Windsor will host Southland Academy Friday night in another region battle.
Mitchell County Sweeps Miller County
Mitchell County’s Derek Harris, Jr poured in 31 points to lead the Eagles to their ninth straight a win – a 79-75 decision over Miller County, while the Lady Eagles got 22 points from Anyla Bell and 20 more from Tyquanna Lewis to beat the Lady Pirates 58-33.
In the boy’s game, Mitchell County got 13 points each from Rodney Jones and Roderick Bodiford to help the Eagles win. Senior James Thomas pulled down 11 rebounds for Mitchell County. The Eagles have lost only once in 2020 – to defending state champion Calhoun County. Mitchell is in third place in Region 1-A with an 11-3 region record. Terrell County is on top and Calhoun is second as the region tournament draws near.
The Lady Eagles are now 10-10 overall and 10-4 in the region. The Lady Eagles sit in fourth place in Region 1-A behind Calhoun County, Pelham and Quitman County.
Mitchell County hosts Seminole County Friday night and Baker County Saturday night.
Westwood Splits with Valwood
The Westwood Lady Cats moved their record to 16-3 on the year Tuesday night with a 60-45 win over Valwood. The Valiants took the boys game 69-39.
Westwood senior Caitlin Santiago led the Lady Cats with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Destiny Harris scored 15 and De’Ericka Harris added 11.
Westwood will host Windsor Academy Friday night in Camilla.
OTHER SCORES
Boys
Byne Christian 66 Open Bible 43
Pelham 89 Baker Co. 23
Terrell Co. 73 Early Co. 63
Calhoun Co. 75 Webster Co. 24
Lee Co. 67 Houston Co. 56
Westover 71 Cairo 30
Southwest Georgia 57 Terrell Academy 53
Girls
Byne Christian 30 Open Bible 25
Terrell Aca. 39 Southwest Georgia 34
Cairo 82 Westover 39
Lee Co. 40 Houston Co. 35
Calhoun Co. 93 Webster Co. 19
Early Co. 68 Terrell Co. 8
Pelham 54 Baker Co. 19
