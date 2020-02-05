The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams swept games from Southwest Georgia Tuesday night with the girls winning 46-32 and the boys taking a 66-63 win in overtime.
The Lady Knights are now 21-3 on the year with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. Emilee Foy led the Lady Knight offensive attack with 16 points and Jamia Lofton was next with 15 points.
The Knights jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead, but the Warriors stormed back in the third quarter outscoring Deerfield-Windsor 19-4 to lead 35-31 heading into the fourth. Southwest Georgia’s Tylek Marshall put in a layup at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Thomas Ray’s layup and free throw in the overtime put the Knights ahead for good as they held off the Warriors for the win. Jordan Moser was key for the Knights, pouring 30 points including crucial free throws when it was needed. He was 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Flynn Smith added 11.
The Warriors were led by Conner Pickle with 32 points and Marshall scored 20.
The Knights are now 10-13 on the year and will end the regular season against Crisp Academy at home Friday night.
Westwood Sweeps Crisp Academy
The Westwood Wildcats clinched at least a third seed going into next week’s region tournament with a 65-37 thumping of Crisp Academy. The Cats led 24-17 at halftime and increased the lead to 40-30 at the end of the third period before exploding for 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. Fletcher Sheffield led a balanced attack with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Max Waters also had 16 with Maston Collins and Slater Stringer adding 12 and 10 points respectively. The Wildcats are now 4-3 in region play and 8-11 overall.
The Lady Cats blasted Crisp Academy 72-24 as they prepare to enter the playoffs and try for their third state championship in a row. Senior point guard Brianna Thompson led with 20 points and six steals on the night. De’Ericka Harris knocked down 15 and Caitlin Santiago added 11 for the Lady Cats. Both Harris and Santiago pulled down nine rebounds. The Lady Cats are now 18-3 on the season.
Westwood travels to Terrell Academy on Friday to close out the regular season.
Sherwood stops Skipstone
The Sherwood Christian Eagles won their first region playoff game Tuesday night winning over Skipstone Academy 95-59 in Macon.
Grant Raven poured in 32 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Eagles as they moved to 23-5 on the season. KJ Brown knocked down 19 points, Owen Henshaw scored 12, and Ketavion Curry added nine. Colin Dougherty scored seven points and handed out eight assists.
The Eagles now move to the second round of the playoffs where they will face defending state champion Covenant Academy in Macon at Central Fellowship. The two teams have split games this season with each winning one. Both teams will advance to the state playoffs next week.
