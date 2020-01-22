The Dougherty Trojans swept two games from Columbus High School Tuesday night in Albany with the girls winning big 71-23 and the boys topping the Blue Devils 58-49 in Region 1-4A action.
Four Lady Trojans put up double figures in the game. Jana Lee and Tiana Martin each put in 15 points, while Shakeria Hallman scored 12 and Denver Bryant added 10.
The Lady Trojans improved their season record to 12-8 and 7-4 in the region. They now sit in third place in Region 1 behind top-ranked defending state champion Carver (16-4) and second-ranked Americus-Sumter (18-1).
In the second game, the Trojans blew open a tight game in the second quarter by outscoring the Blue Devils 21-10, leading 30-18 at the half. They stretched the lead to 46-30 after three quarters and then held the Blue Devils off for the win.
Senior Will Riggins led the scoring for the Trojans with 12 points and Rod Jones added eight. Twelve different Trojans got into the scoring column for Dougherty who is now 11-11 on the season and 7-5 in the region. The Trojans are in fourth place in the region behind top-ranked and undefeated Americus-Sumter (20-0), Westover (11-7) and defending state champion Carver (13-8).
Dougherty will visit crosstown rival Westover Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
BYNE SWEEPS, GIRLS CLAIM REGION CROWN
The Byne Christian School Saints traveled to Hampton, Ga. Tuesday night and swept region games over Bible Baptist Christian School.
In the varsity girl’s game. It was a huge region contest and a win by the Lady Saints would mean Byne would earn a second straight GCAA South region championship. The Lady Saints came out laser focused of the defensive side of the ball, according to head coach Paul Malone, and held Bible Baptist to only three first half points. The Lady Saints went on to take the game 38-11 and claim their second straight region title for the first time in 24 years. Jayden Watts led Byne with 14 points while Kylee Williams and Sophia Craft each scored eight. Kristen McComas pulled down 17 rebounds for the winners.
The Lady Saints are now 11-2 on the year and have secured the top seed in the upcoming state playoffs that begin on February 13th.
The Byne boys came out blazing to open the game and built a huge 38-11 halftime lead and went on to win by a final of 70-21. The Saints were led by Caleb Williams with 26 points, Dekerien Walton followed with 11, Morris Fountain added 10 and Dekorien Walton chipped in nine.
The Saints are 12-4 on the year and could still claim the region title as well. They have a big game against rival Open Baptist of Valdosta in Albany next Tuesday.
SHERWOOD FALLS TWICE
The Sherwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to Milner, Ga. for a rematch with Covenant Christian. The Lady Eagles fell to the defending state champions again, this time by a 43-40 final. Covenant led the entire game, but the Lady Eagles tried to rally in the final period and fell just short.
The Lady Eagles were led by Joy Kendrick who scored 15 points and stole the ball five times. Alex McComas added eight points with four rebounds, while Kyla Raven and Ashanti Harrison each scored six. The Lady Eagles are now 14-6 on the year.
The Eagles beat the Covenant Academy Rams in Albany last week, but Tuesday night the Rams jumped out to a big lead early on their home court and beat the Eagles 76-57. The Rams led 25-11 after the first quarter and held a 41-27 half time lead. They stretched that lead even further in the third as the Eagles trailed 59-36 heading into the final period.
The Eagles were led by Grant Raven with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Colin Dougherty added nine points and handed out five assists. Owen Henshaw scored eight and handed out five assists as well.
The Eagles are now 18-5 overall and 4-3 in the region. Sherwood will host Skipstone Academy Saturday in Albany with tip-off set for 2 p.m.
Calhoun blasts Chattahoochee
The Calhoun County Cougars improved their record to 16-2 overall Tuesday night with a big win over Chattahoochee County, 87-42. The Cougars have now won 12 in a row. Jakorian Lockhart poured in 31 points to lead the Cougars Dejuan Enocher added 14. The Cougars will host Georgia Military Friday night and Stewart County Saturday night in Edison.
Worth Co. Downs Cook
The Worth County Rams improved their region record to 2-3 Tuesday night with a 64-41 win over the Cook High Hornets. The Rams were led in scoring by Quinn Ewings with 16, followed by Keonte Moore with 15. The Rams will travel to Cordele Friday night to face the Cougars of Crisp County.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS
Carver 68 Westover 53
Monroe 53 Crisp Co. 43
Miller Co. 47 Pelham 41
Terrell Co. 85 Stewart Co. 71
Terrell Aca. 53 Crisp Aca. 36
Southwest Georgia 63 Westwood 53
GIRLS
Southwest Georgia 45 Westwood 44
Terrell Aca. 59 Crisp Aca. 24
Carver 82 Westover 39
Crisp Co. 58 Monroe 41
Worth Co. 47 Cook 27
Pelham 26 Miller Co. 21
