Homecoming Game Day Parking Guidelines and Ticket Information
ASU vs. Lane College (Saturday, October 12, 2019)
Kickoff – 2 p.m.
General Info
Parking fees will be enforced at campus entrances beginning at 7:30 a.m., this includes both entrances on Joseph Holley Circle, College Drive, and the Radium Springs Road entrance. Joseph Holley Circle will be one-way only on game day.
Campus parking is $10 per vehicle; VIP stadium parking is only available for those with a designated parking pass.
HPER gym, Lovett Hall, Billy C Black, Police Station and all lower campus lots will be paid parking from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Game tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, October 11, at HPER gymnasium from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
On game day, stadium ticket booths open at noon; stadium gates open at 12:30 p.m.
Student Parking
Students with valid residential decals will be permitted to park in student-designated parking areas at no charge (Hall 5 & 6). Once this lot is full, students will be required to park on lower campus.
Students leaving campus will need to exit via Capital Drive. Joseph Holley Circle is one-way on game day.
Students with valid commuter decals will be permitted to park in the parking lots designated for parking on lower campus.
Faculty & Staff Parking
Faculty and staff with valid campus parking permits will be permitted to enter lower campus at no charge and park in general parking areas.
Handicap Parking
Limited handicap spaces are available in the Lovett Hall parking area, but will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Once those spaces are filled, handicap parking will be shifted to the ECL lot.
Handicap parking is located in the parking area behind the Early Child Learning (ECL) Center and is available for vehicles with valid handicap state-issued permits.
Handicap overflow will be available in the grass parking lot next to HPER gymnasium once the ECL lot is full.
Tailgating
Tailgating lots will open on Saturday at 7a.m., set-up for those who wish to set-up early will be open at 12PM on Friday. ASU is not responsible for tents and/or items left overnight
All cars entering the campus for tailgating, to set-up or drop-off will be required to pay to enter. Once on campus, you will have the option to leave, but there will be no guarantee that parking will be available upon your return.
Vending
Vendors will be allowed to set-up on campus on designated day only (Friday beginning at 12 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 7 a.m.)
Vendors will be allowed to drive vehicles on pedestrian walk-way until 9:30 a.m.; after this time all vehicles must be removed to the parking lot.
All vehicles and merchandise must be removed from the campus four (4) hours after the conclusion of the game.
RAM Rush Service
Shuttles will operate 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to transport students between both campuses. Pick-up and drop off will be on Sands Drive and Radium Springs Road. Service will operate every 40 minutes.
Clear Bag Policy
Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12";
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and
Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand).
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.
Clear bags will be available for purchase outside of the stadium gates from the ASU Bookstore.
In the event of inclement weather, bring a poncho as umbrellas are prohibited in the coliseum.