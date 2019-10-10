Homecoming 2019 is here for the Albany State Golden Rams and head coach Gabe Giardina is hoping the ASU faithful will pack the coliseum Saturday afternoon when the Lane College Golden Dragons come to town. Giardina said the Dragons will bring a different challenge for the Golden Rams than they had last week against Tuskegee’s run dominated offense.
“They play more of a spread offense,” the coach said. “Tuskegee wanted to just run it down your throat, but we will have to play a different type of defense this week. They move the ball around a lot and it’s more of a zone type offense.”
Giardina is confident the Golden Ram “Dirty Blue” defense is up to the challenge, but he knows the Dragons will be better than they were a year ago.
“They are much improved from a year ago,” the coach said. “They are putting up a lot of points and lost last week in the last five minutes against an FCS team. They have an excellent running back that has transferred in and they also have a wide receiver you just have trouble getting ahold of.”
The Dragons are 2-3 on the season with wins over Texas College (29-0) and Edward Waters (44-14). They lost last week to University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-38. Their other losses were a season-opening loss against South Carolina State 34-0 and later to Miles College 52-28.
The Rams are coming off their third win a row, a 21-0 shutout over Tuskegee, where the Rams got some excellent performances on both offense and defense. McKinley Habersham rolled up 127 yards rushing on 21 carries to lead the offense. Coemba Jones stopped two Tuskegee drives with interceptions. Giardina said he is expecting more this week.
“Habersham is an excellent runner and has been a great part of our team for a long time. This is what he does so we expect him to do that again. The offensive line does deserve some credit for Saturday. They gave him some great blocks and move to run.”
That will be the challenge the Rams face with Lane. Giardina said the Dragon defensive focus will be to stop the run.
“It will be up to us to assert our will over theirs,” he said.
Giardina said he is pleased with what he is seeing from redshirt freshman quarterback Dionte’ Bonneau. Bonneau completed three of six passes for 28 yards last week with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Bonneau was missing one the team’s biggest wide receiver threats Saturday when Mike Green was injured in the first quarter of the Tuskegee game. He will be out again for the next few weeks, Giardina said.
“I was really pleased with the way the other receivers stepped up when Green went down,” the coach said. “They did an excellent job when we needed them to.”
Those receivers could be a big factor Saturday against Lane if the Dragon defense is able to stop Habersham, Scott and the rest of the Golden Ram rushing crew.
“It will be a good game,” Giardina said. “Come get a hot dog or some barbecue and come watch the Golden Rams play. I hope we can pack out the coliseum Saturday for Homecoming. This is a big game and the guys are really excited to play in front of a packed house.”
Kick-off at the Albany State Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
