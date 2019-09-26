The Monroe Golden Tornadoes and the Dougherty Trojans will square off Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium with the Tornadoes looking to even their record at 3-3 and the Trojans still looking for that first win of the season. Monroe opened the season with wins over Jordan and Terrell County, but has lost their last three games. The Trojans have had a couple of close games but lost big to Carver last week.
The hometown rivalry game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. Monroe won 20-15 last year, but the Trojans are motivated to stop their 16-game losing streak and would rather beat no one more than Monroe.
“It will take our best effort to win,” said Monroe head coach Charles Truitt. “They (Dougherty) are the best no wins team in the state right now. They are very physical upfront on both offense and defense, so our line is going to have to step up.”
Truitt said Monroe’s starting quarterback Jordan Edwards will not play Friday night after suffering an injury against Thomas Central last Thursday night. Even without Edwards for a major portion of the game, the Tornadoes had chances to win against the undefeated Yellow Jackets. Daarious Rivers will start at quarterback for the Tornadoes.
“That was probably our best game of the year so far,” Truitt said. “We had chances to win but just couldn’t make those stops late in the game. This week we have been focused on being able to do that – to make those stops late in the game and finish. We have to eliminate the mental mistakes that we have been making.”
Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert has been telling his team very similar things.
“We make too many little mistakes that kill us,” Gilbert said. “We have been working on stopping those. We have had too many penalties and had penalties where you don’t see often. Like we had a pentaly against the center and an offside penalty against an offensive lineman. Those are the things we have to fix.”
The Trojans have also been working on plans to try and contain the Golden Tornadoes passing game.
“They have a really good receiver in that number 11 (Za’tarrious Anderson) and that number 5 (Dominik Henderson) is good, too. We are going to have to contain them to be successful. Coach Truitt is doing an excellent job with those guys so this game will be a challenge for us.”
The Trojans have had quarterback issues of their own. Justin Moore started the season as the Trojans’ starting quarterback but struggles on offense led Dougherty coaches to give Bakari Bryant some snaps under center. Friday night against Carver both quarterbacks played but neither had great success against the Tiger defense.
In other notable games to watch Friday night, Westover (4-0) will travel to Cairo (3-1) to face the #7 ranked Syrupmakers. It is a big region game that could show just how improved the undefeated Patriots are and how they stack up against last year’s region champions.
Deerfield Windsor will be at home Friday night hosting Blountstown (Fla.) High School. The Knights are coming off of a big win over Creekside Christian (40-14) Friday night and are looking to build on last week’s big win as region play looms.
The Terrell County Greenwave will be looking to bounce back from last week’s region loss to Pelham as they host region rival Calhoun County in Dawson. The Greenwave is 2-2 on the season with boy wins being against region opponents. If they can knock off Calhoun it will be their third region win of the season.
Baconton Charter will be hosting Randolph Clay in Camilla as the Blazers look to stop a three-game losing streak. Pelham, Seminole County and Mitchell County have all come out on top against the Blazers, but Baconton should be able to find a win Friday night.