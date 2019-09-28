Friday night’s hometown rivalry game between Monroe and Dougherty lived up to the expectations. The battle between friends, neighbors and sometimes brothers was nothing short of epic. In the end, the Monroe Golden Tornadoes scored with 1:07 left in the game to come from behind again and beat Dougherty 26-22. While the Trojans had some time to get back down the field after Monroe’s touchdown, Monroe senior Za’tarious Anderson intercepted a pass near the 40-yard line to end the Trojans hope of scoring again.
The Dougherty Trojans were up 22-20 and only needed a first down to run the clock out after taking over on downs at the 39 when the Trojan defense stopped the Tornadoes. The trojans milked the clock as much as they could to get the time down but were unable to move the ball and had to punt. The punt was not a good one and only moved the ball down about 12 yards. The Golden Tornadoes missed the first pass attempt, but then quarterback Darrious Rivers found Dominik Henderson open in the middle of the field and Henderson took the pass 46 yards in for the score.
“I thought they were going to intercept it,” said Henderson after the game. “When I caught it, I turned toward the end zone and I thought - ‘I sure hope Robert gets that block’ -referring to teammate Robert Doctrie – and he did.”
That block gave Henderson a wide-open path to the end zone and the Tornadoes got the winning touchdown.
The Trojans had taken a 22-20 lead with 4:07 remaining in the game when JaQuan Tinch caught a pass from quarterback Bakari Bryant for a 27-yard TD pass. The Trojans had marched down the field quickly after Monroe had taken a 20-18 lead with a 38-yard touchdown run by Keshawn Harris. The run by Harris capped a 97-yard drive that started at the three-yard line and looked dead until a big run up the middle by Monroe’s quarterback Rivers.
Trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, Dougherty had taken a 16-14 late in the quarter with a 29-yard field goal by Miguel Vargas. The Trojans had scored on a short pass in the middle of the field to Keonte’ Turner who raced in in for the score. The kick was blocked by the Tornadoes.
Neither team could score in the first quarter of the game, but the Tornadoes drew first blood in the second quarter. Rivers hit wide receiver Za’tarious Anderson with a sideline pass at the 39-yard line and Anderson broke a couple of tackles and scored to give the Tornadoes a 6-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a second quarter drive that ended with a six-yard run by Turner. The kick was good, and Dougherty led 7-6.
The Tornadoes took a 14-7 lead into halftime thanks to an interception by Timothy Spurling. Spurling’s interception gave Monroe the ball at the 28-yard line. Rivers hit Anderson with another pass play that ended at the one-yard line and then Anderson, playing in the wildcat formation took the ball into the end zone. For the extra point try, Anderson played quarterback and threw the ball to Emon Seay in the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Playing in the wildcat and playing quarterback was fun for Anderson.
“That’s the first time I’ve been in that position,” the senior said after the game. “It was fun, hope I can do it again.”
While no stats for Friday night were immediately available. Anderson had a good night. He caught one pass for a touchdown, ran for a second, scored a two-point conversion and intercepted two passes.
The win evens Monroe’ record at 3-3 on the year and the Tornadoes will host Brunswick Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. The loss drops Dougherty to 0-5 on the year, their 17th consecutive loss. The Trojans are off this week and will host Northside of Columbus on Oct. 11 at Hugh Mills.