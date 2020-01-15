Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris, Jr. hit 11 of 13 throws, put in a total of 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles past Stewart County 62-56 Tuesday night in Lumpkin. The win improves their record to 10-4 overall and 8-3 in Region 1-A. The Eagles also got 12 points from Rodney Jones and 11 from Roderick Bodiford.
In the girls’ game Tyquanna Lewis scored 22 points to lead the Lady Eagles over Stewart County 55-32. Lewis also stole the ball five times and five assists. Gabby Battle added 15 points and Anyla Bell scored 10 points, handed out eight assists and recorded four steals.
Westwood Sweeps
Tuesday the Westwood Wildcats were in action in Camilla playing a region 2AA game against their region rival the Southwest Georgia Warriors. The Wildcats defeated SGA 61-47 in a hard-fought game. The game was nip and tuck until the third quarter when the Wildcats jumped to a 12-point lead and never looked back. High man for the Cats was senior Slater Stringer with 17 pts. Senior point guard Max Waters chipped in 13 pts. followed by freshman guard Brooks Tucker with 11. Even though the rest of the didn't score in double figures, point contributions were made by Fletcher Sheffield (8), Maston Collins (6), Ethan Moss (4) and D.J. Palmer (2). High men for the Warriors was Tylek Marshall with 15, and Canton Conner added 13 points. Westwood is now 2-0 in region play.
In the girls’ game, senior point guard Brianna Thompson scored 14 points, stole the ball five times and handed out six assists to lead the Lady Cats past Southwest Georgia 50-42. The Lady Cats built a 25-18 lead at the half and held the Lady Warriors off in the second half. Caitlin Santiago added 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. De’Ericka Harris added nine points.
The Lady Cats are now 13-2 on the season.
Sherwood Splits
The Sherwood Christian Academy basketball teams traveled to Macon Tuesday night and split games with Central Fellowship Christian. The Lady Lancers topped the Lady Eagles 49-46, but the Eagles took the nightcap in a big win, 79-57.
Sherwood’s Lady Eagles led 34-28 heading into the final quarter, but the Lady Lancers outscored Sherwood 21-12 in the final quarter to take the win. It is the first region loss of the year for the Lady Eagles. Joy Kendrick led the Eagles with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Natalie Brock added nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Sherwood.
The Lady Eagles are now 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the region.
The Eagles built a 45-29 halftime lead and stretched it to 71-43. Grant Raven poured in 23 points pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked two shots to lead the Eagles. Caleb Wiley added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colin Dougherty scored 14 also. Owen Henshaw dumped in 12 and Ketavion Curry scored eight.
The Eagles are now 17-4 on the year and 3-2 in the region.
Quitman County (girls) 63-30
The Quitman County Lady Hornets won a region 1-A battle with Seminole County Tuesday night in Donalsonville. Clentina Trammell led the Lady Hornets with 24 points and Zakia Akins added 13 for the winners. The Lady Hornets are now 8-5 overall and 7-4 in the region.
Thomasville Girls 30 Pelham 23
The Pelham Lady Hornets lost only their second game of the season Tuesday night in a tight battle with rival Thomasville. The Lady Bulldogs’ defense held the Lady Hornets to only one third quarter point and held off a Pelham rally in the fourth for the win. Taniyah Johnson led the Lady Hornets with nine points.
Thomasville also won the boys game 70-66.
Other Scores:
Boys
Monroe 45 Cook 36
Westover 70 Cairo 42
Crisp Co. 82 Worth Co. 54
Lee Co. 64 Colquitt Co. 61 OT
Girls
Worth Co. 48 Crisp Co. 19
Monroe 61 Cook 22
Colquitt Co. 44 Lee Co. 40
Cairo 48 Westover 46
