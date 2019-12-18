The Mitchell County Eagles got 28 points from junior Derrick Harris, Jr Tuesday night and the Eagles edged Quitman County 61-60 in Georgetown. The Quitman County Lady Hornets edged the Lady Eagles 65-63 in the first varsity game.
Harris hit six of seven three point attempts and four of five free throws to lead the Eagle scoring attack. Roderick Bodiford added 11 points as Mitchel County improved to 3-2 on the season. The Hornets fell to 3-6.
Quitman County senior Clentina Trammell scored 37 points and pulled down 15 points to lead the Lady Hornets in a tight battle over the Lady Eagles. Zykeyia Akins added 10 points for the Lady Hornets who are now 6-3 on the year. Mitchell County’s Tyquana Lewis scored 26 points and Anyla Bell knocked in 20 points but the Lady Eagles fell to 4-2 on the year.
Pelham 65 Worth Co. 48
Worth County’s Elijah Smith poured in 19 Tuesday night, but the Pelham Hornets took a 65-48 win over the Rams in Sylvester. Pelham is now 2-2 on the season while the Rams fall to 1-7 on the year.
Pelham 50 Worth 33
The Pelham Lady Hornets got 17 points from Shanell Byrd and Quedasha Ervin added to as the Lady Hornets improved their record to 4-0 on the season. Senior Keniaya Young pulled down nine rebounds for Pelham.
Dougherty 66 Northside 50
The Dougherty Trojans improved their record to 5-6 by whipping Northside of Columbus 66-50. The Trojans jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Individual scoring information was not available.
Dougherty 64 Northside 48
The Lady Trojans of Dougherty jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead and were never behind as they beat Northside 64-48 to improve their season record to 7-4.
Denver Bryant led the Lady Trojans with 20 points and nine rebounds, Ka’myah St. Rose scored 15 and Ricardriana Sloan added 14 for the winners.
