The Sherwood Christian Eagles swept two games from Griffin Christian Friday night at home in Albany with the girls taking a big 64-15 win and the boys edging Griffin 63-58.
The Lady Eagles dominated throughout in moving their season record to 10-2 on the season. Natalie Brock led with 13 points and six rebounds while Ashanti Harrison added 12 points and 10 steals. Joy Kendrick knocked down 11 points and stole the ball eight times while Kyla Raven scored 10 and pulled down six rebounds.
The boys’ game was more challenging, but the Eagles led throughout. Grant Raven poured in 21 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Colin Dougherty added 15 points and six rebounds, while KJ Brown scored 12 and doled out six assists. Caleb Wiley added eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles. The Eagles are now 12-2 on the year.
In the game Dougherty hit four three-point shots and broke a Sherwood basketball record for the most three-pointers in a career. The senior has now hit 148 three-pointers in his high school games. The previous record of 147 was set by Wesley Pittman who graduated in 2010.
Quitman Co. (girls) 65 Terrell Co. 25
The Lady Hornets of Quitman County improved their season record to 7-3 on the year with a 65-25 win over region rival Terrell County. Zakhilyah Gibbs led the Lady Hornets with 24 points, Imoney Fryer added18 and Clentina Trammell dumped in 14 for the winners.
Terrell County was led by Adrianna Huckaby with nine points.
