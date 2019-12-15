The Westwood Lady Cats won two more games over the weekend boosting their season record to 7-1 by beating Tiftarea 57-49 and Baker County 66-10.
Friday night De’Ericka Harris drained five three-point shots and finished with a total of 16 points to lead the Lady Cats. Westwood led early but fell behind and had to come from behind in the final quarter to take the win. Caitlin Santiago and Emily Childress each scored 13 points for the Lady Cats.
Saturday night the Lady Cats breezed past the Bears as they jumped out to a 21-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. Brianna Thompson led the Lady Cats with 23 points, followed by Destiny Harris with 19 and De’Ericka Harris with 10.
The Westwood boys beat Tiftarea 53-46 Friday night, scoring information was not available.
Both Westwood teams will play in the Brookwood Holiday Hoops event in Thomasville this coming weekend. The boys play Southland Friday at 1 p.m. and the girls play Southland at 2:30 p.m.
Terrell County 56 Mitchell County 44
The third-ranked Terrell County Greenwave moved to 6-0 on the season Saturday night with a 56-44 win over the Mitchell County Eagles. The Eagles had their chances against the Greenwave but hit only 24% of their shots from the field and made 15 of 27 free throws. Derrick Harris, Jr led the Eagles with 22 points. Mitchell County is now 2-2 on the year. Terrell County travels to play Quitman County Thursday night and Mitchell County will travel to Quitman County Tuesday night.
Monroe 40 Dougherty 35
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes improved to 6-1 Saturday with a 40-35 win over crosstown rival Dougherty. The low-scoring affair was tight, but the Tornadoes held a slight lead most of the night.
Marius Ellis led the Tornadoes with 17 points.
Rod Jones led the Trojans with 15 points and Will Riggins pulled down 13 rebounds.
Monroe (6-1) will play Thursday night at 8:30 in the U-Save-It Classic at home against Jonesboro. Dougherty (3-7) hosts Northside of Columbus Tuesday night and then will play Wayne County Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Monroe in the U-Save-It Classic.
Lee County 51 Westover 47 (Boys)
The Lee County Trojans outscored Westover 15-7 in the fourth quarter to take the win in a close game Saturday night in Leesburg. MJ Taylor scored 20 points, including hitting six of eight fourth quarter free throws to lead the Trojans to the win. DJ Nobles added 12 for the Trojans.
Shamir Wingfiled led Westover with 15 points, Isaac Abbide scored 13 and Shawn Davis added 11 for the Patriots.
Lee County 53 Westover 27
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 20-3 lead during the first quarter and never trailed as they improved their record to 4-4 on the year.
Latrevia Jones led Lee County with 15 points while Cayla Boyd and Jakailyn Poole each scored eihjt.
Kameron Shelley scored 15 to lead the Lady Patriots who are now 1-4 on the year.
Other scores from the weekend include:
Boys:
Sherwood Christian 73 Byne Christian 58
Westover 62 Dougherty 56 (Friday night)
Wilcox County 66 Calhoun County 63 (Friday night)
Girls:
Sherwood Christian 37 Byne Christian 17
Mitchell County 36 Terrell County 33
Calhoun County 63 Wilcox County 26 (Friday night)
Dougherty 65 Westover 51 (Friday night)
