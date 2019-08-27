Earlier reports showed that Westover quarterback Cameron Hopkins put up the biggest numbers of the week as he led the Patriots to a 47-16 win over Cook County Friday night, but at that time reports were not given from all of the area schools. But even with new reports, Hopkins’ numbers remained on top for quarterbacks in the area from the first weekend of high school football. But there were other notable performances.
Quarterbacks
Pelham’s Kendrick Patterson had the second highest yardage total throwing the football Friday night as he led the Hornets past Macon County 32-6. Patterson completed 19 of 30 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Right behind him was Baconton’s Haden High who racked up 245 yards and five touchdowns by completing eight of 14 passes. Monroe’s quarterback Jordan Edwards was near perfect as he completed 12 of 13 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns. Mitchell County’s Quentavious Hunter was fifth with a perfect 6 for 6 night and 148 yards.
Running Backs
Sherwood Christian’s Caleb Wiley led all rushers in the area with 135 yards on just five carries. He also scored for the Eagles. He was followed by Mitchell County’s James Thomas who raced for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Third in rushing went to another Sherwood runner – senior Zachary Davidson who piled up 104 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Worth County’s Shaun Harrell was next with 99 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and the top five was rounded out with Monroe’s Keshawn Harries who scampered 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Receiving
Westover’s Ezekiel Prince, a favorite target of Cameron Hopkins Friday night, pulled down three passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead the receivers in yardage. Monroe’s Za’tarrious Anderson was next with four catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Pelham’s Cameron Bailey who scored three touchdowns after he caught 4 passes for 122 yards. Westover’s Dalian Hall pulled down five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown while Baconton’s scored twice with three catches and 101 yards.
Tackles
Westover’s Kurdarius Mallard wrapped up 14 tackles to lead defensive stats this weekend and teammate Kobe Fleurinod was next with eight tackles including two sacks. Pelham’s Reggie Walker made 11 tackles for the Hornets, while Terrell Academy’s Nathan Whitcomb and Baconton’s Frank Vann each made eight tackles.
Turnovers
Terrell Academy’s Landon Torbert stole two passes out of the air for the Eagles and teammate Nathan Whitcomb intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble as the two led Terrell Academy. However, the only interception or turnover that led to immediate points was Westwood’s Walt Cochran who intercepted a Brookwood pass and took it 60 yards for the pick 6. Westover’s Isaiah Berry and Pelham’s Anterius Parker also recorded interceptions.