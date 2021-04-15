Athletes from 13 area schools gathered in Albany Tuesday to compete in the annual Westover Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium with the host team — the Westover Patriots — taking top honors in both the boys and girls competitions.
This comes as Albany's three public high schools will compete next week with other teams in the region at Hugh Mills for the region championship. The Westover boys compiled a total of 154.50 points, edging Dougherty with 130 points, with Schley County in third with 110. Monroe finished fourth with 103.5 points. The Westover girls were even more dominant and piled up 229.5 points with Schley County a distant second at 90 points. Dougherty finished third with 78 points and Monroe took fourth with 63 points.
Dougherty's Makel Bridges claimed the spot as the fastest man on the track, winning the 100-meter dash in a photo finish, beating teammate Hassan Reid by seven one hundreths of a second. Bridges recorded a time of 10.92 and Reid came in at 10.99. Westover's Yaz Johnson finished third at 11.11 seconds.
Monroe state champion Kason Jones won the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash (his state champion event). In the 200 meter dash he finished with a time of 21.98, just ahead of Bridges who crossed with a time of 22.20. Reid was just a step behind again crossing at 22.55. In the 400 Jones recorded a time of 48.56, a second ahead of Americus-Sumter's Braylon Green in second and Dougherty's Sergio White in third.
Dougherty's Antonio Knighton won the 800 meter run with Schley County's David Williams in second and Monroe's Jordan Tiller in second. Williams turned around and won the 1600 meter for Schley County, ahead of Lee County's Jacob Beard. Westover's Kentavious Sessions finished third for the Patriots.
Schley County added another win in the 3200 meter when Aaron Pinkard finished first with a time of 11:30.27. Westover's Jaali Hart took second.
In the hurdles, Schley County's Clinton Jackson won the 110 meter with Dougherty's Cameron Moore in second. Moore also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles, just behind Westover's Dante Walls who crossed first with a time of 41.29. Schley's Jackson took third in that race.
Dougherty's relay teams took first in both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays and Westover took first in the 4x800 relay.
In the field events, Westover's Effrin Smith won the high jump with Monroe's Domonik Henderson in second place. Clinton Jackson of Schley County won the long jump with Dougherty's Jaquan Tinch and Sergio White in second and third respectively. Monroe's Henderson took the triple jump with Jackson in second and Westover's Isaiah Rayner in third.
Schley County's Levi Johnson won the pole vault, ahead of Sherwood Christian's Ahlias Pobre and Westover's Cameron Griffin.
Isaac Moody of Westover won the discus with a throw of 132,04 over teammate NIcolas Lane in second place and Curtis Duke of Monroe taking third. Moody finished second in the shot put behind Monroe's Lonnie Leverette.
Westover freshman Madison Mitchell took top honors in speed events, winning both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the Lady Patriots. Another Westover freshman — Destiny Love won the 400 meter dash with teammate Lynziria Thomas in second just two seconds behind her.
Jadie Burrell of Southland Academy won the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs. Westover's Kennedy Ingram and Monroe's Carmen Martin finished second and third, respectively, in the 800 meter run. In the 1600 meter, Dougherty's Gabriella McCoy finished second and Schley County's Hannah Scroggins taking third.
Westover's Anna Plowden took the top spot in the 3200 finishing ahead of Dougherty's Gabriella McCoy in second and Laila Harris in third.
Westover racked up more points in the hurdles with Adrienne Daniels winning both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdle events and fellow Patriots Natanya Taylor in second and Kimberly Hall finished third in the 100 meter. Westover's Destiny Love finished second in the 300 meter hurdles.
The Lady Patriots also dominated in the relays, winning all three - the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800.
Westover's Love jumped higher than the others Tuesday, edging Dougherty's Trinity Roberts in the high jump.
Monroe's Mikendy Edwards won the long jump with a 16,04 jump over Dasani Minter of Schley County. Dougherty's Madison Duncan finished third. Minter won the girl's triple jump with teammate Daneria Thornton in second and Duncan in third.
Schley County got another win in the girls' pole vault with Westover's Faith Chung in second.
Westover's Tejah Lawson won the discus throw over Schley County's Rene Rix. Westover's Tiana Lamar finished third.
Schley County's Liberty Justice won the shot put with Lawson in second.
Westover, Dougherty, Monroe and the other schools in Region 1-AAAA will compete next Tuesday and Thursday at Hugh Mills to determine region championships.
