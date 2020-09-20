Saturday was good to the hosts of the Deerfield-Windsor Invitational in Leesburg.
The Deerfield-Windsor boys won the team championship with 65 points, edging runner-up Lee County’s 68. Worth County took ninth at 235.
In the girls meet, Deerfield-Windsor was runner-up with 78 points to champion Valwood’s 52. The Lee girls were fifth at 111, followed by Baconton Charter (seventh, 216) and Furlow Charter (ninth, 235).
Deerfield-Windsor put three boys runners in the top five — Graham Ford in second (16 minutes, 4.61 seconds), Jon Durham in third (16:28.77) and Garrison Slaughter in fifth (17:18.39). The Knights’ Charles Peeler (18th, 18:16.50) also finished in the top 20.
Lee County’s boys were led by Edward Ostrander in eighth (17:33.67) and Tim Ellis (10th, 17:42.68). They were backed up by Seth Tomlinson (11th, 17:46.12), Jacob Beard (19th, 18:20.21) and Andrew Wahlgren (20th, 18:22.51).
Furlow Charter’s Edwin Gonzalez was 14th (18:06.58), while Worth’s top finisher was Eyan Zupko in 17th (18:15.39).
In the girls meet, Furlow Charter’s Maya Wynn was fifth individually at 21:03.88.
Deerfield-Windsor’s top girls performers were Bailey Irvin (ninth, 21:20.86), Sophie Singleton (10th, 21:40.28) and Jane Strickland (15th, 22:21.76).
Lee’s girls were led by Emily Phillips (11th, 21:57.61) and Alma Ostrander (17th, 22:37.04).
