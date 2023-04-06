Albany State pitcher Jeremiah Reddell is 7-0 with a 1.9 earned run average this season for the Golden Rams. Reddell is a sophomore who played high school baseball at Worth County High School in Sylvester.
ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams baseball team is 21-6 overall and 19-1 heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. One reason the Rams are doing so well is the performance of local players who are now at Albany State and competing for the Rams.
“There is a lot of talent right here around Albany,” said ASU head coach Scot Hemmings. “Having these players join our program has been a big boost to the team, to our crowds, to everything. This has been the best start since I’ve been in Albany the last 12 years,” added Hemmings. “Jeremiah Reddell (Worth County), Jonathan Logsdon (Lee County), Hill Corley (Lee County), Luke Addison (Terrell Academy), Que Wright (Terrell Academy), and Cameron Paul (Lee County) have all had an impact and helped us get better. And Landon Kiefer is actually a local talent whose family moved to Florida and he is back at ASU.”
So just how good is this team?
“That is the question I have.,” the coach said. “How good is this team? We’re about to find out during these next three weeks.”
The Rams have lost just one SIAC game but the strongest baseball teams in the conference will challenge the Rams in the coming days.
The Golden Rams will face Morehouse (14-13, 12-11) this weekend in Atlanta, then go to Miles College (16-16, 13-7) near Birmingham. The Rams will then host Kentucky State (13-14, 12-7) before closing the regular season in Mobile, Ala. against defending SIAC champion Spring Hill College (18-15, 16-4).
“Morehouse always plays us really tough,” Hemmings said. “They are well coached and have a couple of really good pitchers. Miles has been playing really good baseball lately and they have some good pitchers. Kentucky State has two strong pitchers and a first baseman that may be the best hitter we will face. Spring Hill has been our nemesis. They have strong pitching and are always tough.”
The Golden Rams are playing good baseball as well. Hemmings attributes the success to good team leadership, strong pitching, and good offense.
“This is an older team, even though we do have plenty of young players on the team. We have really good chemistry and the leadership from some of our older players such as Logsdon, Lavoisier Fisher, and John Luegering. They have been like coaches when the coaches are not around.”
“Our starting pitching has been really good with Reddell (7-0, 1.9 ERA), Kiefer (6-1, 1.54 ERA), and Brady Davis (7-1, 3.78 ERA). Our bullpen has been strong, too.”
While good pitching and strong defense are key, scoring runs is also necessary to win. The Golden Rams are doing just that. Albany State is averaging almost 11 runs per game. The Rams were expecting great offense from Fisher, named as the Preseason Player of the Year by the Black Nines and they have not been disappointed. The 6’3” junior from Suwanee has hit 11 home runs, knocked in 42 runs, and holds a .380 batting average.
But he doesn’t have the best batting average on the team. That top spot at the moment is a battle between two of Hemmings’ best surprises — Chase Karn and Luke Addison.
“We knew Chase had the ability,” said Hemmings, “But he has really come into his own this year. It has been fun to watch. And Luke. Luke is a freshman and is having a phenomenal freshman year. He has made a huge difference for our team.”
Karn, a sophomore from New Castle, Australia, has the current batting lead with a .438 batting average including two homers and 29 runs batted in. Addison, a freshman who graduated from Terrell Academy in Dawson last spring, is batting .431 with two homers and 22 runs batted in. Hill Corely, a Lee County product, is right behind with a .400 batting average and 25 runs batted in.
“What I am waiting to see, is how we fare against really good pitching,” said Hemmings. “We’ve done well so far but how will we do when we get that really good pitcher? Kentucky State has two strong pitchers, Morehouse has some good arms, and Spring Hill has two really good pitchers. We are going to see some strong pitching.”
While the Rams have feasted on SIAC opponents, Hemming is looking for the Rams to get that big win against a non-SIAC opponent. Of the six games the Rams have lost, five of them were area colleges that the Rams want to beat — Georgia Southwestern, Valdosta State, Columbus State, and Thomas University. The Rams beat Thomas once but lost Wednesday in Thomasville 7-6 in a heart breaker.
“I want us to play well and win one of these midweek games,” the coach said. “We’re doing well in the weekend series, but we need to pick one up mid-week.”
The Rams have two more opportunities against non-SIAC opponents. They will play on April 12th in Montgomery against AUM and then host Georgia Southwestern in Albany on April 25th.
The Golden Rams will again host the SIAC championship tournament in Albany that begins May 4th at Golden Rams Field on the West Campus of Albany State University.