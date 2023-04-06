Albany State baseball

Albany State pitcher Jeremiah Reddell is 7-0 with a 1.9 earned run average this season for the Golden Rams. Reddell is a sophomore who played high school baseball at Worth County High School in Sylvester.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams baseball team is 21-6 overall and 19-1 heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. One reason the Rams are doing so well is the performance of local players who are now at Albany State and competing for the Rams.

“There is a lot of talent right here around Albany,” said ASU head coach Scot Hemmings. “Having these players join our program has been a big boost to the team, to our crowds, to everything. This has been the best start since I’ve been in Albany the last 12 years,” added Hemmings. “Jeremiah Reddell (Worth County), Jonathan Logsdon (Lee County), Hill Corley (Lee County), Luke Addison (Terrell Academy), Que Wright (Terrell Academy), and Cameron Paul (Lee County) have all had an impact and helped us get better. And Landon Kiefer is actually a local talent whose family moved to Florida and he is back at ASU.”

