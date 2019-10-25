COLUMBUS - Lee County senior Abby Hughes homered twice and knocked in four runs Friday afternoon as the top-ranked Lady Trojans won for the second time today, beating River Ridge 5-2. That means Lee County advances to the 10 a.m. game Saturday, River Ridge goes home. Lee County will play the winner of the Northgate-Creekview game which was tied 1-1 at press time.
Hughes homered in the first inning and then again in the fifth inning to produce most of the offense for the Lady Trojans. Tellis Whaley also has two hits for Lee County. The Trojans managed six hits against River Ridge in total with Hughes having two and Whaley having two.
Hughes also took the win on the mound for Lee County. She pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on six hits. She did not walk any batters and struck-out two.
The Lady Trojans are playing in Columbus at the South Commons Softball Complex where the Atlanta Olympic Committee held the 1996 Olympic softball games. First pitch Saturday morning is 10 a.m. and if the Lady Trojans survive, they will play again, possibly again against Dacula who defeated Lee County Thursday and is yet to lose in the tournament.