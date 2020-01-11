Longtime Albany State basketball coach Oliver Jones was hailed as a teacher, legend, coach, mentor, one-of-a-kind, counselor, brother, friend and a man of God on Saturday morning as hundreds of people showed up for a celebration of his life at Albany State University’s East campus HPER gymnasium. The ceremony took place on the court that will bear his name in the sports and athletics complex that has been renamed to honor Smith and his five brothers.
“He loved his family, he loved his players, and he loved Albany State,” said Leonard Wright, a brother-in-law to Jones. Wright eight others spoke in two-minute reflections of the legendary coach.
The reflections began with Albany State assistant athletic director Jaqueline Nicholson who recalled commenting to Jones during a conversation that he was a legend after she joined ASU in 2017. Nicholson said Jones told her he wasn’t a legend, and she asked why he said that. He told her he wasn’t a legend because legends were old, and he wasn’t old. Nicholson also brought laughter to the crowd when she said she had never been in a room with so many men over six-foot tall in her life.
Others who spent time to honor the coach were his personal physician Dr. Winston Gandy, fellow deacon Cortez Collier, Leon Douglas, Tommy Jordan, Clifford Walton, and bis brother Major Jones.
The eulogy was delivered by his nephew, Dr. James T. Crawford, a pastor in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hundreds of people showed up at Albany State’s gym Saturday morning with special sections set aside for his family, his players, and fellow church members at Greater Cutliff Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
“Your presence here today is an expression of the impact Coach Jones had,” said Reverend Dr. McKinley Drake who officiated the ceremony. Drake is the pastor at Greater Cutliff Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Leesburg where Jones attended. “He is still speaking,” Drake said. “He lives on through us because of the experiences we had with him.”
Before the eulogy, his brother Major and brothers Wilbert and Charlies took the stage. Major Jones spoke for the brothers.
“On December 31st another reunion took place,” Major said. “My mother and father, Clinton, Melvin, Caldwell and my sister Clovis welcomed Oliver home. It was joyous time,” he said. “There was so much love and upbringing for all of us to come to Albany State. After Caldwell people started to take notice and us to play other places. But by then seed had been planted and we all wanted to be at Albany State.”
Deacon Oliver Jones passed away on New Year’s Eve in an Atlanta hospital. He was 76 years old. He came to Albany State from McGehee, Arkansas in 1961. In 1965 he was drafted by the Cincinatti Royals and played in the Eastern Basketball Association with the Asbury Park Boardwalkers.
He joined the U.S. Army in August of 1968 and served for two years. Afterward he returned to Albany State as an assistant basketball coach to Robert Rainey. Two years later he became head coach at Albany State where he coached until the year 2000. He led his team to six SIAC championships and six NCAA tournaments. After leaving Albany he was the head coach at Tuskegee University and also coached at MIles College for one year. He retired in 2013 after working with the SIAC for eight years.
After the ceremony at Albany State Saturday morning, Coach Jones was laid to rest at St. Matthew Church Cemetery in Leesburg.
