ATHENS -- Need another reason to get even more hyped about Georgia's Zamir White? Eric Stokes just gave you one.
Stokes, a sophomore cornerback, was asked about the redshirt freshman running back known as Zeus following Thursday's practice. His answer will have White's already-ravenous fan base salivating even more.
"I literally remember the first play this year of camp," Stokes said of White. "He burst through a hole and me, William Poole and all of us, we just looked at each other like, 'dang, he was really moving on that.' So I'm just really excited to see what he is going to bring."
White was cleared to fully participate in all activity for preseason camp. That means he has been able to engage in full contact for the first time since last August when he suffered his second ACL tear in less than a year. It will be 51 weeks this Saturday since White went down with that knee injury while covering a punt in a scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.
That reality has done nothing to quell the excitement surrounding the No. 1-ranked running back of the 2018 class. Even though he has endured two separate rehabilitations and plays a position where there is an All-American candidate in returning starter in D'Andre Swift and three other highly touted backs on scholarship, White remains one of the more popular topics when it comes to the 2019 Bulldogs.
White seems determined to justify that level of anticipation. He has completed all six of Georgia's practices so far, and he's doing so without wearing a brace on either knee.