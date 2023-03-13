BRADENTON, Fla. — Jared Shuster is showing why he ranks as the Braves’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He’s also creating reason to believe that he’s the best candidate to begin the season as Atlanta’s fifth starter.

Shuster has authored one of the most encouraging storylines in Braves camp this spring. The 24-year-old left-hander penned another chapter in Atlanta’s 11-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, when he constructed an impressive start against what should essentially be the Pirates’ Opening Day lineup.

