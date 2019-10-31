Kelias Williams. Dionte Bonneau. Edward Walker. Those are the three quarterbacks on the Albany State Golden Rams’ football team. All three are injured and unavailable for the Morehouse game which is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Albany State Coliseum. Williams was injured early in the season with a broken collar bone and Bonneau has replaced him since. But in Saturday’s game at Savannah State, Bonneau left with a broken ankle and Edward Walker came in. Fifteen plays later, Walker suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. With all the issues, Savannah State handed ASU their first SIAC loss of the year, 35-19.
So, what is the plan for the Rams?
“Mckinley Friggin Habersham,” said Coach Gabe Giardina. “You are going to see a lot of Mckinley Habersham. We will run a lot out of the Wildcat position.”
Habersham, a senior running back from Savannah, leads the team in rushing yards and will now fill the quarterback spot as Albany State takes on Morehouse.
“I’ve never seen any like this (referring to the mounting injuries),” Giardina said. “We still have all of our goals in front of us, but our backs are up against the wall. We have to respond to better than we did Saturday in Savannah when Bonneau and Walker went down. These guys are fighting, they are working hard but you couldn’t have planned for this. Yes, we are banged up, but these guys don’t quit. They don’t give up. And the guys who are hurt and can’t play, want to be out there so bad.
Albany State is now 3-1 in the SIAC East after losing to Savannah State but can still make the SIAC Championship game and possibly the NCAA playoffs by beating Morehouse and arch-rival Ft. Valley State. The Golden Rams are currently ranked 10th in the NCAA region and need to make it number eight to make the playoffs. Valdosta State is ranked No. 1 and Mississippi College is No.6. Those were the first two teams the Rams played this season.
“We’ve played a tough schedule and we are still in the race despite all of the issues we have come up against.”
In the race for the SIAC championship, Ft. Valley leads the East now with a 4-0 SIAC record and will play Savannah State Saturday, then Albany State. Because Savannah State is not eligible to play in the SIAC championship, if the Golden Rams can take down Morehouse Saturday, the winner of the Fountain City Classic will decide who hosts the SIAC championship game.
But for any of that to happen, the Rams first must take care of Morehouse and that might be easier said than done. The Maroon Tigers bring a 3-5 overall record to Albany but blew out Benedict 34-13 last week.
“They do a lot of different things schematically,” Giardina said. “They have a lot of different sets and looks on offense, as well as defense. It is different than some of the other teams we play.”
Morehouse is led by quarterback Michael Sims, a junior from Detroit, Mich. who has passed for 1,064 yards this season with seven touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions. The Maroon Tigers average scoring 23.3 points per game but have given up an average of 26 points per game.
The Golden Rams will need a big rushing performance on offense Saturday to overcome the quarterback issues. Habersham leads the team with 640 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. Teammate Tracy Scott is not far behind with 484 yards and five touchdowns.
If the Rams can beat Morehouse Saturday, then stop Ft. Valley in the Fountain City Classic, the Rams will have another home game as the host of the SIAC championship game. If the Rams lose, Saturday’s Morehouse game will be the final home game of the year.
The weather Saturday is calling for a perfect fall temperature and partly cloudy skies. It should be a perfect day for Golden Ram football and ASU needs loud fans to help take down Morehouse. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.