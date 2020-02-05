The Dougherty Trojans football team celebrated National Signing Day with a huge ceremony in the school’s auditorium with the band playing, the cheerleaders on hand and special attention for five football players and their families.
Dougherty’s Isaiah Donaldson was the only football player to actually sign a national letter of intent for football Wednesday morning when the big offensive lineman chose to play at Albany State University. Donaldson was seated at the middle of the table for the ceremony with four other football seniors who signed scholarships for academics or have decided to join the armed forces.
Each of the seniors were honored with speeches from different faculty members who they chose. Donaldson chose school principal Eddie Johnson.
Johnson told stories of Donaldson from his start in kindergarten at Sherwood Christian where Johnson was an assistant at the time. He then found Donaldson again in middle school when Johnson took a job at Albany Middle and now at Dougherty.
“He has always been In the middle of everything and now he is in the middle of this group,” said Johnson. “When he started kindergarten, nobody knew who he was, but within two weeks, everybody knew who he was. He was bad, really bad,” Johnson said laughingly.
Johnson noted that Donaldson first got notice on the football field in middle school as a linebacker but as he grew older, he grew to become a lineman instead.
“He started knocking heads in middle school as a linebacker,” said Johnson. “Now he does it on the line. We are excited for Isaiah to join the Golden Rams of Albany State. As a Morehouse grad I will root for him every game except one,” the principal said.
Four other senior football players were honored as well, not for football but for academics or a decision to join the armed forces.
Jimmy Jones, four-year starter on the football team and a undefeated region champion on the wrestling team, was honored for an academic scholarship to Keiser University and Ethan Pope was honored for an academic scholarship to Savannah State. Salitorious Hurley was honored for his decision to join the U.S, Marines and Jadarius Williams was honored for his decision to join the U.S. Navy.
“We want to celebrate all of our players who choose to do something positive with their future,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “This is called the ‘Next Level’ program when our students want to do something positive in the future.”
A photo gallery from the ceremony will be on albanyherald.com.
