FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons strong safety Kemal Ishmael (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, while punter Matt Bosher's 21-day workout period will be activated today.
"We will rule one player out, that will be (safety) Kemal Ishmael," Quinn said on Wednesday.
Bosher was on the injured reserved with a designation to return list after suffering a groin injury.
"In our weekly designated for return question, we do have one," Quinn said. "(Punter) Matt Bosher's window has opened for return to play. The earliest he would be able to play would be Carolina (on Dec. 8)."
The Falcons have had five punters on the roster this season. Currently, Ryan Allen is handling the punting duties.
Bosher, who suffered a right groin injury, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5. Bosher played in the first two games of the season. He was inactive against the Colts in Week 3 with a groin injury, and Matt Wile was on the roster for that game. Wile punted in two games.
Other punters on the roster this season included Kasey Redfern, Matt Wile and Sam Irwn-Hill, but the Australian-born punter, had issues with a work visa and never punted in a game.