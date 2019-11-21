Only two Albany State Golden Rams were selected to the first team of the All-SIAC team released Thursday by the conference and head coach Gabe Giardina is not pleased. The Rams won the east division of the conference and played for the conference championship, yet had fewer players on the all conference squad than Central State which won a total of three games all season. Six players from rival Fort Valley State made the first team including quarterback Slade Jarman who was named Player of the Year. Three more from Fort Valley earned second team honors, yet the Golden Rams destroyed the Wildcats 42-6 in the final season game.
“I think it’s criminal that we don’t have more guys on the first team,” Giardina said Thursday evening. “We had a good season and we are not the luckiest team in America, we play good football. These guys deserve the recognition.”
Giardina pointed out that running backs Tracy Scott and Mckinley Habersham were two of the top three backs in the conference and yet neither one was recognized on the first or second team. He also said everyone in the conference knows the ability of Mike Green, but said he may not have been selected because of the injury that kept him on the sidelines.
“We have had a great year and these guys deserve recognition. The fact that there are two great players on the same team should not be held against them. The production and yards per carry by Scott and Habersham are among the best,” he said. “Our young men deserve better.”
Defensive back Tyler Scott, a junior from Wimauma, Fla. and kicker Gabriel Ballinas, from Guadalupe, Mexico were selected to the first team. Former Lee County stand out Derik Davis was named second team along with offensive lineman Miquail Harvey from Columbus.
Others selected from the southwest Georgia area include offensive lineman Darius Hicks from Camilla who now plays at Fort Valley State and defensive back John Wilson from Americus who is a senior at Savannah State. Both were selected to the first team.
Quarterback Slade Jarman of Fort Valley State raked in the awards, earning this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Offensive Player of the Year award. The ALL-SIAC team, which features 26 student-athletes covering eleven positions, was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Fort Valley State’s Defensive Lineman Demetrius Harris was named Defensive Player of the Year alongside Savannah State’s punt returner, Einaj Carter, who earned Freshman of the Year.
Defensive End, Demetrice Lofton of Morehouse was tabbed Newcomer of the Year.
Reginald Ruffin of Miles was named the 2019 SIAC Coach of the Year.
To see the full release from the SIAC click here: http://thesiac.com/news/2019/11/21/general-2019-siac-football-all-conference-honors-announced.aspx