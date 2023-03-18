FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Jared Shuster didn’t allow any runs and -- just as impressively -- he didn’t blink when given his first start as the top candidate to fill the Braves’ final rotation spot.

Shuster displayed a good changeup, an effective slider and great poise as he pitched in front of a big crowd while facing his favorite childhood team during Friday's 8-0 victory over Boston at JetBlue Park. It’s safe to say the Braves’ top prospect aced his latest test, while strengthening his position as the top candidate to begin the season as Atlanta’s fifth starter.

